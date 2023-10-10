Watch: Real Madrid's warm welcome to Luka Doncic before Mavericks face European team in NBA preseason game

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are in Spain to play against the NBA star's former team, Real Madrid for the preseason games. He received a warm welcome from Madrid and fans who supported him when he played there.

Doncic is back at the WiZink Center in Madrid, where he started his professional basketball career and developed his game with the team. The last time he played there was during the 2017-18 season when he won EuroLeague MVP.

Watch the video below to see the president of the team, Florentino Perez, honor Doncic for his past contributions.

The four-time All-Star played for Madrid from 2015 to 2018. He was 16 when he made his professional debut, making him the third-youngest debutant. Although he wasn't taking over games early on, he showed that he can play against much experienced players.

In three seasons with Real Madrid, he averaged 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. His best statistical season with the team came in his third season, where he averaged 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, which won him the league MVP award.

Luka Doncic only played 5 minutes against his former team

The Mavs are taking things seriously this season as they only had Luka Doncic for a limited amount of time on the court. Looking at the box score, Doncic only played for 04:59 minutes as the coaching staff tried their best to prevent their star from getting injured.

That also came after it was reported that Doncic was dealing with a calf strain. The Slovenian star had no choice but to sit out the rest of the game despite wanting to continue playing. Eventually, the Mavs needed their superstar as the game went down to the wire.

Doncic's former teammate, Facundo Campazzo, led Madrid with his scoring, especially in the fourth quarter, when he had back-to-back clutch layups that gave them the lead. Additionally, he made two free throws that extended their lead to four points.

Campazzo wasn't done, as he knocked down a 3-pointer in front of the Mavs' bench to seal the win. The game ended 127-123 for Real Madrid, with Facu contributing big time with 20 points.

The next preseason game for Dallas will be against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 20 against a young Pistons squad.

