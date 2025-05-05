"Watch Rudy Gobert go out there and forget how to play basketball": Shannon Sharpe makes telling Draymond Green prediction ahead of Warriors vs Wolves

After knocking off the Houston Rockets in round one, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are advancing to the conference semifinals. Ahead of what should be a competitive matchup, Shannon Sharpe made a bold prediction regarding the DPOY finalist.

Ad

In round two, the Warriors will face off against another team that pulled off an upset in the Minnesota Timberwolves. With Green primarily playing center for Golden State, it means he'll be spending a lot of time matched up with Rudy Gobert.

Shortly after the Warriors' win over the Rockets, Sharpe previewed their meeting with the Timberwolves on his Nightcap podcast. When it comes to the matchup of Draymond Green and Gobert, he is expecting Golden State to dominate.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Watch Rudy Gobert go out there and forget how to play basketball," Sharpe said. "Draymond take him completely out the game." (55:35)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Gobert didn't have much of an impact against the LA Lakers in round one, but managed to end things on an impressive note. In the series-clinching Game 5 victory, he erupted for 27 points and 24 rebounds. Facing off against another team that embraces a small-ball style, Gobert should have a size advantage for the majority of his minutes.

Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert have a long history with one another

Before this series gets underway, Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert is one of the biggest talking points. The two have a storied history together, and will be adding a new chapter in the postseason.

Ad

It wasn't long ago that Green and Gobert were part of a major in-game scuffle that resulted in an array of suspensions. During a November 14th matchup last season, an altercation broke out between the Warriors and Rockets. It started with just Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, but things quickly escalated.

Among the players who interjected themselves into this scuffle were Draymond Green and Gobert. The Timberwolves big man tried to break things up, and Green was seen coming in and putting him in a chokehold from behind. He ended up being ejected that night and handed a five-game suspension for his actions.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given that a spot in the conference finals is on the line, tensions are sure to be high between both squads. It's always worth noting that Green hasn't backed off from his brash, in-your-face style. During round one, he was assessed multiple flagrant fouls for physical blows he landed on members of the Rockets.

As this series unfolds, the frontcourt matchup between these two players is sure to be a key topic of conversation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.