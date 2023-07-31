Watch: Rudy Gobert knocks down 3-pointers in France training despite being 0-14 in NBA career

Rudy Gobert has been one of the best defensive players and rim protectors in the NBA. His defensive skills make him valuable for contending teams and this is one of the main reasons that led the Minnesota Timberwolves to trade for him last summer.

On the other hand, his offensive repertoire is very limited, as he can't shoot the ball from mid-range and doesn't have a lot of moves in the post. However, he is very productive while finishing plays above the rim.

Rudy Gobert doesn't shoot the ball well from beyond the arc either. As a matter of fact, he is 0-for-14 in 3-pointers in his career. This might change in the future, though.

While preparing with the national team of France for the FIBA World Cup 2023, Rudy Gobert was seen hitting consecutive 3s in practice, which is quite unusual given his track record. If Gobert adds the 3-pointer to his offensive arsenal, this will add another dimension to his playing style.

