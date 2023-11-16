WATCH: Russell Westbrook handing out 1000 meals in Why Not? Foundation's 12th annual Thanksgiving event

LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook was seen handing out meals through his foundation as part of their 12th annual Thanksgiving food distribution event.

The Why Not? Foundation was established by Westbrook in 2012 and he has been reaching out to the communities in need. Last year, they had their Thanksgiving meal distribution drive at Jesse Owens Park in LA.

Watch the video below.

Last year, the Clippers guard donated 400 pairs of shoes to students at Westbrook Academy as Christmas presents.

Doc Rivers predicts Russell Westbrook will be blamed in Los Angeles again

Since getting a chance to play for his hometown, Russell Westbrook has had a mixture of responses from the fans. In his time with the LA Lakers, the famed guard was heavily criticized for failing to develop a chemistry with the team. He was traded in his second season and the Clippers took a chance on him.

In his time with the rival Los Angeles team, Westbrook has developed a great bond with the players and was able to redeem himself. This season, the team was off to a hot start, but that changed when the front office traded for James Harden. Since the Harden trade, the team hasn’t won a single game.

Recently, former Clippers coach Doc Rivers hinted that Westbrook could be the fall guy for the team. As they continue to take on the downward trend, the team could have a look around and start pointing fingers at who to blame for their current struggles.

"He’s going to turn out to be the fall guy, and he shouldn’t be. The shooting is still the factor, but he makes plays. He’s not a great defensive player, and the biggest thing in Miami is, he would pass the body fat test everywhere," Rivers said on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

Fans have pointed out that the team’s decision to pursue Harden is the reason they’ve struggled mightily this season. But the players are optimistic that they can make things work.

