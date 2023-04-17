Watch- Russell Westbrook was heated at a fan before a game-winning block on Devin Booker in game 1

LA Clippers star Russell Westbrook got into a heated exchange with a Phoenix Suns fan at halftime during Sunday's Game 1 contest. The fan appeared to have said something to Westbrook that began the altercation. The former MVP was left fuming as bystanders took videos of the incident. Westbrook was heard saying:

"Watch your mouth motherf**ker"

The security guard stepped in and kept Westbrook away from the fan, who appeared to have told the Clippers guard to take the trash talking like a man.

"Take it like a man"

Here's a clip of the incident (via Complex Sports):

Complex Sports @ComplexSports “Watch your mouth motherf**ker”



The incident occurred near the tunnel area. Westbrook had an underwhelming game up until that point, as he had five points, five rebounds, and two assists on 2-of-9 shooting. The fan may have nudged the Clippers guard about his shooting woes, leading to the altercation.

Russell Westbrook seemed to have fed off that argument as he came out swinging in the second half. His shooting woes continued as he scored only four points in the last 24 minutes on 1-of-10 shooting, but he contributed in other areas.

He had 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and three blocks at the end of the game. That included a game-winning swat on Devin Booker with 10 seconds left on the shot clock and LA leading by three points (111-108). Westbrook threw the ball off Booker's leg after getting the block, awarding the Clippers extra possession.

LA Clippers' gamble to play Russell Westbrook in the clutch paid off

Russell Westbrook has been benched in crunch time over the last two seasons, especially when he's had poor shooting games. It seemed like a possibility again in Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. However, coach Ty Lue placed his faith in the veteran guard in crunch time.

Westbrook didn't contribute much scoring-wise, but he ensured his defense and playmaking were top-notch. The former MVP had five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in the fourth quarter.

He played nine minutes and 52 seconds and closed the game. The move paid off as Westbrook made the game-winning play by swatting Devin Booker's shot and helping the Clippers gain extra possession with a three-point lead with only 10 seconds left.

Russell Westbrook's output may have dropped, but his experience remains unmatched in his position. The Clippers will need it all, especially with recent reports of Paul George possibly missing the entire first-round emerging.

