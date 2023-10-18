Watch: Russell Westbrook turns on the jets as races coast-to-coast for an easy finish

Russell Westbrook of the LA Clippers is already in midseason mode, playing his heart out in the preseason ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. Westbrook turned on the jets midway through the second quarter on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets.

With around seven minutes left in the first half, Westbrook got the long rebound following a miss from Reggie Jackson. The former MVP ran like it was a close playoff game even though it's just the Clippers' third preseason game.

Westbrook went coast-to-coast for a classic easy finish to give a one-point lead. It's great to see the 34-year-old veteran still have the quickness to run from one end to the other before going up against several defenders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Russell Westbrook found his groove back with the LA Clippers following a nightmare stint with the LA Lakers. Westbrook signed for the Clippers after the Utah Jazz waived him. The Lakers initially traded him to the Jazz which improved the team's roster.

Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 21 games for the Clippers. He shot much better at 48.9% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc compared to his Lakers percentages of 41.7% and 29.6%, respectively.

The nine-time NBA All-Star was even better in the playoffs, averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks in five games against the Phoenix Suns. His shooting suffered because he became the No. 1 option with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard missing from Games 3 to 5.

Also Read: "Y'all are in trouble" - NBA fans in awe of OKC Thunder's young core trashing Damian Lillard and the Bucks in preseason

Kenyon Martin rips ESPN for ranking Russell Westbrook at No. 94

Russell Westbrook against the Utah Jazz.

ESPN recently released their Top 100 NBA players list and former league MVP Russell Westbrook was only ranked 94th. Former NBA player Kenyon Martin went off and called out the network for their laughable rankings.

"Show me f*cking 93 other people better than Russell Westbrook in the NBA," Martin said. "You got two people on the list that ain't played one f*cking NBA minute. How the f*ck are they better than Russ? You f*cking idiots over there doing this bullsh*t."

It's understandable why Russell Westbrook had a huge drop-off in the past two years. However, many current and former NBA players have defended Westbrook and explained that it was all about the situation.

Westbrook struggled with the LA Lakers because he didn't fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Frank Vogel didn't know how to use him properly, while Darvin Ham brought out the best in him as a sixth man.

Also Read: "Fat suit Harden returning" - NBA fans grow tired of James Harden saga as latest reports reveal star will remain on Sixers on opening night