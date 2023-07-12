The NBA Summer League is the best place for young talent to polish their skills and showcase their potential. Shaedon Sharpe and Kai Jones just did that as both players traded monster dunks in less than three minutes of the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets clash in the NBA Summer League.

Jones kicked it off in a fastbreak going to the rim on a euro-step and flushing it with two hands. On the other end, Sharpe came off from a pick-and-roll, got by his opponent and dunked it with both hands as Jones tried to block him.

hoops bot @hoops_bot Kai Jones and Shaedon Sharpe trade highlight dunks at each other's expense late in the 4th. Kai Jones and Shaedon Sharpe trade highlight dunks at each other's expense late in the 4th. https://t.co/NqtxgbQ2x6

The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 97-93 and improved their NBA Summer League record to 2-1. Sharpe was Portland's leading scorer as he tallied 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and two three-pointers. Meanwhile, Kai Jones had a fair game doing 13 points, three blocks, two rebounds and two steals while going 6-of-7 from the field.

Sharpe looks to have a better season with the Trail Blazers with Damian Lillard likely traded. He averaged 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 80 games.

Jones will enter his third year in the NBA and his outing in the 2022-23 season for the Charlotte Hornets is at 3.4 points, 2.7 rebounds in 12 minutes of playing time.

More players share the limelight in this NBA Summer League game

Shaedon Sharpe and Kai Jones may have had an encore performance to end the game, but there were other players that kept basketball fans glued to their seats.

Brandon Miller had his best game so far in NBA Summer League, doing 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks while dropping three triples over the Portland Trail Blazers. He got help from Nick Smith Jr., leading all scorers with his 33-point performance, along with four three-pointers, four boards, three dimes, a steal and a block.

On the other end, the Trail Blazers had some young guns showcasing their skills. Kris Murray, the twin of Sacramento Kings' Keegan Murray, was waxing hot with his 19 points, seven rebounds and four three-pointers.

Michael Devoi also had a notable night controlling the floor with 12 points and seven assists while Duop Reath maximized playing time with a near double-double of 12 points and nine rebounds to go with 2 assists, two steals and two blocks.

