Watch: "Shaq shoe phone, baby!" - Throwback to Shaquille O'Neal hilariously making Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson try his 'shoe phone'

Shaquille O'Neal was a well-known bully in the paint the moment he stepped on the court, but he was as playful and cheerful as the next guy off the court. In one of his numerous hilarious moments during his career, he bragged about his 'shoe phone' and made a call with it.

During the 2005 All-Star game, Shaq shared a locker room with some of the biggest superstars in the East, including Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson, Vince Carter, Paul Pierce and first-time All-Star LeBron James. While LeBron used the opportunity to collect signatures from fellow All-Stars, Shaq showed off his 'shoe phone' to Wade and Iverson.

The Hall of Famer made a call on the device and passed it to "Flash" and "AI." When Iverson heard back from whoever was on the other end of the "shoe," he was amazed.

"Oh yo! It work for real, man!"

At the end of the clip, Shaq was asked whose idea it was, and he responded:

"Mine. Shaq shoe phone, baby! Actually works."

The game was held at Pepsi Center in Denver, and Shaquille O'Neal was one of the starters in the East, having the second-highest number of votes behind the Houston Rockets' Yao Mings for his 12th All-Star appearance. Shaq finished the game with 12 points, six rebounds, three steals, three blocks and an assist.

Shaquille O'Neal will forever be remembered as one of the most dominant players in the NBA

Since Shaquille O'Neal's era, the league has not seen a player be as dominant in the paint. The 7"1 big man used his size to bully his way to the basket more often than not and there was little that could be done to stop him.

Shaq's dominance in the paint paid off throughout the course of his 19-year career. The 1992 NBA draft's first overall pick won four NBA championships, one during his time in the Miami Heat while three others with the LA Lakers. He won the Finals MVP three times while donning the Purple and Gold despite having Kobe Bryant on the team.

Added to his long list of accolades are a two-time scoring champ, three All-Defensive second-team selections, 15 All-Star selections, and a regular-season MVP in 2000.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Big Diesel currently works as an analyst on TNT alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. He is known for his candid takes, with one of the most recent targeted at Ben Simmons. Shaq called the Philadelphia 76ers guard a cry baby for not taking criticisms and working on his game but is trying to force a move away from the franchise.

Edited by Arnav