Watch: Shaquille O'Neal, aka DJ Diesel, learns to "metal scream" in hilarious reel with Sullivan King

Shaquille O'Neal is a multi-talented individual; not only was he a dominant NBA player, but he's also a DJ, businessman, sports anchor and scholar. It's also true that O'Neal has an amazing sense of humor and is willing to try his hand at anything.

A recent post on his Shaq's Instagram story shows the former big man learning how to 'metal scream' - a popular form of screaming in the rock genre of music.

Here's the video:

During the video, O'Neal can be seen practicing his 'roar' while working with a vocal coach.

Considering how Shaq is open to trying anything, there's no telling whether he plans on incorporating 'screamo' music into his repertoire or treating fans to some metal screams in next season's TNT post-game coverage.

It could also be that Shaquille O'Neal is living his life as a DJ. He will take to the mic and show off his improved vocal skills. Whatever happens, it's clear that Shaq enjoys learning and broadening his horizons.

Shaquille O'Neal once brought his mom a house with cash

Shaquille O'Neal has an estimated networth of $400 million, along with holding stock in some major companies and fast-food chains.

As such, Shaq wanted to buy his mom a new home. When visiting a house that his mother liked, O'Neal informed the realtor that he wanted to purchase the house, only to be told that they would need to run his credit score.

“I’m, like, ‘Mother, go pick a house.’ And now she’s still wondering – my old-school mom, ‘Baby, that’s too much!’ I’m like, ‘You want it?’ It feels good to just tell her, ‘Yeah, give me that.’ Without checking credit or none of that.”

O'Neal explained.

“The lady’s like, ‘I need to check your credit.’ I’m like, ‘I beg your pardon?Excuse me? (I’ve got) straight cash on me.’ My mom was, like, ‘Baby don’t do that.’ I feel like she disrespected me. ‘Hey lady, I want this house, and I want the 10-day closing (documents) right now. Do it.'”

There's a chance the realtor wasn't aware of who Shaquille O'Neal was or that he's a high net-worth individual. However, it doesn't appear that the Hall of Fame Center saw the funny side of the incident.

Fortunately, O'Neal's mother kept him in check, and we can assume that the house purchase continued, despite the hiccup with the realtor. However, that realtor might think twice before asking Shaquille O'Neal to run his credit in the future.

