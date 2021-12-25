Watch: Shaquille O'Neal drains long-range shot in park, hilariously struts off after making the shot

With Christmas around the corner, it looks as if NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is still ready to have some fun on the basketball court. The former LA Lakers legend was shown taking a long-distance shot outdoors with some friends and demonstrated to the world he still has some range.

O’Neal was one of the most dominant big men to play in the NBA. He was an imposing presence who used his rare combination of size, power and quickness to give opposing defenders nightmares. But O’Neal also built a reputation for struggling as an outside shooter.

However, in the Instagram clip listed below, it looks as if Shaquille O’Neal still has some ability when it comes to his outside shot.

It’s fascinating to see former NBA players still showcasing their ability even well after their careers have finished. Shaquille O’Neal has stayed active in the NBA world with his role as an analyst on TNT’s "Inside the NBA."

O’Neal was one of the top players in the league as the dominant superstar shined with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

As dominant as Shaquille O’Neal was around the basket with his touch and finishing ability, he was notorious for his struggles as a shooter when it came to the free-throw line. Shaquille O’Neal has made jokes about it throughout his career, as he himself put in the work to try to improve as a shooter.

Still, it just goes to show that while some fans can be harsh on the struggles of a professional basketball player, those players can still do some pretty special things on the court.

Throughout his career in the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal has always been known for his charismatic personality on and off the court. He’s also been someone who is willing to give back some of his knowledge to current players in the NBA.

Someone else like Shaquille O'Neal who has struggled with his shot has been Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. When talking about Giannis, Shaq was the first to praise the Bucks star and thank him for bringing back “bully ball.” Shaq also talked about the fact that some players don’t have to settle for outside shooting and can instead just dominate with determination and force.

“I didn’t hit no 3-pointer either, but he’s dominating," O'Neal said, "and that’s what I like. He’s dominating in the paint. You taking it to the hole. You throwing it down. You ain’t shooting no flip shots. …"

For a big man like Shaquille O’Neal who was one of the most dominant players in NBA history, it’s fun to see him in high spirits when it comes to the game of basketball. Although Shaq wasn’t known for his ability as a shooter, it looks as if the former NBA big man still has some touch from outside.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein