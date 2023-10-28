Watch: Shaquille O'Neal flashes MMG pendant gifted by $150 million worth Rick Ross after song collab with Damian Lillard

After Thursday's NBA games, Rick Ross and Meek Mill made appearances on "Inside The NBA." The duo is getting ready to drop their album "Too Good To Be True" on November 10. Additionally, the rappers from Maybach Music Group have already released singles like "Shaq & Kobe" and "Lyrical Eazy."

Ross, who has a net worth of $150 million, gave Shaquille O'Neal an MMG pendant during the show. Shaq was thrilled and proudly showed it off throughout the event.

The remix of Ross and Meek's "Shaq & Kobe" single featured appearances by Shaq and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard. This version of the song was first played at the end of the 'Inside The NBA' episode.

In the song, Dame 'D.O.L.L.A.' adds a new verse, while Shaq concludes with a deep-voiced verse reflecting on his career. Shaq raps:

"Did a song with Biggie, it was all a dream ... So was ballin' till I made it, now we own a team."

The 'Diesel' also paid tribute to his former LA Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant in the verse.

Rick Ross also shared a photo of him with Shaq who is seen to be flashing the MMG pendant alongside Ross. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the rapper captioned it as:

"The Very Biggest of them All @shaq, we been family, dat new #mmg piece just a small token for what you mean not only to myself but this entire Culture. Dat big brother WE never knew WE had. Shaq & Kobe (Remix) ft @shaq x @damianlillardDrops Tonight at Midnight! On all streaming platforms!!#MMG"

Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard's music career so far

The NBA Hall of Famer Shaq and Bucks' point guard Damian Lillard aren't new to music. Both of them have received some recognition for their respective musical careers to date.

Shaquille O'Neal's journey in hip-hop music dates back to the 1990s. He has dropped multiple albums, including "Shaq Diesel" (1993), "Shaq Fu: Da Return" (1994), "You Can't Stop the Reign" (1996), "Respect" (1998), and "Gorilla Warfare" (2023). He was also part of the soundtrack for the movie Steel (1997), which he starred in.

On the other hand, Damian Lillard, who is known as Dame D.O.L.L.A. has released four albums so far. These include "The Letter O" (2016), "Big D.O.L.LA."(2019), "Don D.O.L.LA." and "Different on Levels the Lord Allowed ".

Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard had a brief feud back in 2019, where they both released diss tracks aimed at each other. Despite this, they have collaborated on “Shaq & Kobe,” moving aside all their differences.