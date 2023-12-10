Watch: Shaquille O'Neal gets smacked on the back of his head on his 2nd jumbotron appearance in 2 days

Shaquille O'Neal got smacked on the back of his head for the second time in as many games on Saturday. Unfortunately, for the four-time NBA champion, he was recorded getting one on the head and later flashed on the jumbotron.

The big man took one to the head when he was in attendance during the semifinals in Las Vegas. It was later revealed that it was his son Shareef, and there were smiles and laughs all around. Now, O'Neal was a victim of another shot to the head.

Credit to O'Neal, as he took it like a champ and was pictured laughing after. After he was welcomed with a bit of highlights and raucous cheer, the former LA Lakers star took a gentle hit, and in true good spirits continued to have a big smile.

Here's the video:

Wonder if that becomes a thing on 'Inside the NBA' on TNT going forward. It wouldn't be a stretch to see Charles Barkley good-naturedly tapping Shaquille O'Neal when they are live.

It has been a fun couple of days for NBA analysts. Whether it was Stephen A. Smith getting roasted for his embarrassing first pitch during the Yankees game earlier or O'Neal mistaking Tyrese Haliburton for Trae Young ahead of the In-Season Tournament, there has been plenty going on. The next question will be: Who smacked Shaquille O'Neal?

Shaquille O'Neal believes the Milwaukee Bucks are favorites to win the championship this season

Shaquille O'Neal had picked the Milwaukee Bucks to win the marquee tournament and the NBA championship, but it wasn't to be, as the Indiana Pacers pipped the Bucks in the semifinals.

However, the regular season is far from done, and the Bucks will be one of the contenders to watch out for.

"This team right here is my favorite to win the championship," O'Neal said.

"This team is built for championships. You have a great big man. You have a great closer — a guy who is a great free-throw shooter — and you have two others who can give you a high point games in (Khris) Middleton and (Brook) Lopez.

Off the floor, O'neal might enjoy a few laughs, given his easygoing attitude, but there was no doubt that he would let opponents get away with it during his playing days.

The former center was a formidable force for multiple teams in the league, and now whoever smacked him can consider themselves fortunate.