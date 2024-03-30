WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal goes old-school as he playfully bullies Charles Barkley after 'Couples Counseling'

NBA on TNT analysts and basketball legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley recently participated in a segment involving fellow legend Julius Erving. The segment among the three legends featured a couple's counseling session where Erving unironically played the doctor given the moniker he was bestowed during his playing years. As for Shaq and Chuck, they portrayed the couple that needed counseling considering how they always argued on their show.

After hilariously getting through their counseling segment, Shaquille O'Neal humorously went back to his antics with Charles Barkley behind the scenes. O'Neal jokingly threatened Barkley with a rubberband slingshot asking him to walk ahead of him after wrapping up their taping of their counseling session.

Shaquille O'Neal was always seen as a bully

Shaquille O'Neal is known for his tendency to bully others, whether in jest or seriousness. O'Neal maximized the definition of being a bully and used it in almost all aspects of his career. The "Big Diesel" was known for being dominant inside the paint and bullying his way to the rim during his playing days. Off the court, he also bullied people he didn't like with harsh words, for example, the late Kobe Bryant.

Nowadays, he humorously bullies his colleagues on the NBA on TNT set while occasionally making criticizing remarks about active and former players. However, what many people fail to realize is that Shaq's bullying is his way of showing love to the other party, at least in the present day.

One good example would be Dwight Howard, whom O'Neal reportedly had beef with for several years now.

The feud between O'Neal and Howard traces back to the 2008 NBA dunk contest when Howard appeared dressed as Superman, a moniker long associated with O'Neal due to his dominating presence on the court. O'Neal, who had proudly embraced the "Superman" nickname, felt Howard's adoption of the persona as a slight, especially given the Superman emblem tattooed on his shoulder.

Since that incident, O'Neal closely monitored Howard's career, often offering blunt critiques of his performances and shortcomings as a player. While some viewed O'Neal's criticism as harsh and bullying, he maintained it was his way of expressing concern and support for Howard.

However, O'Neal recently clarified on Trae Young's podcast that his apparent tough love towards Howard stemmed from genuine concern and admiration for the younger player's dedication and efforts on the court. This marked a notable shift in O'Neal's public stance towards Howard, as he openly praised him for the first time.

Similarly, Shaquille O'Neal's playful banter with colleagues and friends is his way of expressing affection and bonding, rather than any form of bullying. It underscores the unique bond he shares with those close to him.