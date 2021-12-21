Watch: Shaquille O'Neal hosts his annual 'Shaq-a-Claus' event, gives out gifts and supplies to kids in need as part of his noble efforts

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most generous figures in the NBA, often doing good deeds at random or through his Shaq Foundation. One of his events is "Shaq-a-Clause" wherein he provides children from different cities in the United States with toys, meals, clothes, school materials and more.

On December 20th in Atlanta, Shaq continued the "Shaq-a-Clause" tradition at Wesley Lakes Elementary School in Henry County. The Hall of Famer was present at the event as more than 500 students were given Christmas presents. Watch the video below.

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation has been organizing the "Shaq-a-Claus" event since 1997 in different cities in the United States during the holidays. In addition to Atlanta, some of the locations where "Shaq-a-Claus" have helped children include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Compton, Orlando and New Jersey.

In an interview with WSB-TV Atlanta Channel 2, Shaquille O'Neal revealed that he does not mind if the kids don't know who he is or what he did for a living. O'Neal is more than happy to be called "Uncle Shaq" by the kids.

"I just want them to be happy. They don’t have to know I’m a basketball player. I’m at the point now where they can call me Uncle Shaq. I speak their language and know how school can be," Shaq said.

Shaquille O'Neal also revealed that his mother Lucille was his inspiration for doing good deeds and giving back to those in need. Shaq said seeing her mom smile on his charity work is better than any commercial or deal he has done during his career.

Shaquille O'Neal starting to lose weight after ballooning to more than 400 pounds during quarantine

Just like everyone else during quarantine, Shaquille O'Neal put on weight as the world coped with the coronavirus pandemic. However, Shaq ballooned to more than 400 pounds, indulging himself with food. It was one of the ways the 49-year-old LA Lakers managed grief last year.

Just a few months after losing his sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex to cancer, former LA Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash last January 26th, 2020. Shaq reached 415 pounds at his heaviest, far from his 325-pound playing weight.

In an interview with Men's Health Magazine, Shaquille O'Neal revealed his weight loss journey as he tries to get down to 350 pounds before his 50th birthday on March 6th next year. One of the triggers for Shaq to change his lifestyle was his doctor asking him if he wanted to die.

Shaq started a new diet, which he described as his hardest diet ever, and working out in the gym. The Hall of Famer is also using a C-PAP machine to help him with his sleep apnea, a condition where a person's breathing stops and starts repeatedly during sleep.

With just about three months to go before turning 50-years-old, Shaquille O'Neal has only one goal: taking his shirt off and showing off his ripped body on Instagram.

