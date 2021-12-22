Watch: Shaquille O'Neal imitates multiple characters from famous movies, trolls Charles Barkley mercilessly in NBA on TNT's latest Christmas video

If you're a fan of the Inside The NBA show on TNT, then you will have likely seen former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal partake in different endeavors. The latest is Shaq re-enacting scenes from some of the most famous Christmas movies of all time.

Shaquille O'Neal can be seen recreating some of the most iconic scenes from movies like Love Actually, Home Alone and many more. Arguably the most iconic scene of all is the one from Home Alone, where Shaquille O'Neal acts as Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin.

Shaquille O'Neal and his movies

Shaquille O'Neal at the Slam Dunk Contest 2016

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest players of all time, along with being a four-time champion and three-time Finals MVP. However, Shaq's movie-making and acting career hasn't quite hit the standards that his basketball career did and not for the lack of trying.

O'Neal's two best movies are without question Blue Chips and Kazaam. Shaq stars as one of the main characters in the former alongside the likes of Penny Hardaway Jr. and Nick Nolte. The likes of Larry Bird and Bob Cousy also made appearances in the film. This film earned a mixed reception from the audience.

Kaazam, on the other hand, was a much bigger success as the movie grossed over $19 million in the box office. Shaq plays the title character Kaazam, a genie who appears from a magic box to grant an adolescent boy three wishes.

Along with making appearances on the big screen, Shaq has also featured in shows and video games. Other than being a constant feature on Inside the NBA on TNT, Shaq has made multiple appearances at WWE events. Diesel has featured in reality TV shows like Fear Factor and MTV's Jackass as well.

In 2009, on ABC, Shaquille O'Neal starred in his own reality show called Shaq Vs., which showcased Shaquille O'Neal taking on other athletes in their own sports. TruTV then signed a deal with Shaquille O'Neal to make a comedy series called Upload with Shaquille O'Neal. It premiered in 2013 and ran for one season with the first episode generating over a million viewers.

Diesel's appearance in video games includes some famous games like NBA Live 96, NBA 2K6, NBA 2K7, etc. He also holds an unlockable character in UFC Undisputed 2010. Shaq has also starred in his own video game called "Shaq Fu," which got a sequel named "Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn" that was released in 2018.

While his on-court exploits are there for the world to see, Shaq and his off-court endeavors have seen him do a variety of things that have resulted in him building an empire.

