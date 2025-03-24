Watch: Shaquille O’Neal left stunned as he forgets spending $150K on Escalade IQ ft. Travis Scott’s giant wheels

Shaquille O’Neal has been considered to be one of the greatest players in NBA history after 19 seasons in the league. Aside from his basketball legacy, he was also known to be one of the most successful athlete-turned-celebrities in league history, as he made himself relevant through his shows and crossover appearances.

With his fame, O’Neal has racked up fortunes, causing him to forget some of his purchases. The four-time NBA champion was stunned after an Escalade IQ pulled up in his yard worth $150,000, which he bought two months ago.

The car included Travis Scott’s 26-inch wheels in a blacked-out look. The car is also fitted for the 7-foot-1 O’Neal as he tried the vehicle in a video posted by Hot Freestyle on Instagram on Sunday.

“SHAQ forgot that he bought two Escalades 😅,” the post captioned.

O’Neal expressed his disbelief as soon as he saw the keys to his new car, before remarking about how he forgot about it two months after buying it.

“I forgot I had it. Hold on,” O’Neal said before asking one of his assistants if he bought an IQ a few months back.

The unit is the latest luxury vehicle from Cadillac. It is an electronic SUV that can fit the likes of O’Neal because of its spacious legroom.

With the car’s size, O’Neal also shouted out the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, who stands at 7-foot-4, to get a similar car.

“Hey, Victor Wembanyama, all of you seven-foot (guys), you better call my boys,” he said at the end of the video.

Shaq gives advice on managing money

Shaquille O’Neal went from being a college player at LSU to one of the most recognizable NBA stars since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in 1992.

O’Neal has since built his net worth of $500 million. However, he remained cautious about money, advising people to manage their finances in an interview with CNBC.

“Save, save, save,” he said. "Put away a piece of every paycheck. Even if it is only $50 or $100, it will add up throughout the year."

Additionally, Shaq said that it is important for people to surround themselves with the right people to help manage their money.

“This means researching and surrounding yourself with the right people. You have to use your resources and ask for help when you need it. You can achieve great things with the proper support system."

O’Neal is remembered for his dominant performances on the court. In his career, he averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game en route to winning a three-peat with Kobe Bryant on the LA Lakers and a title with Dwyane Wade in 2006 with the Miami Heat.

