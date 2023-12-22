Watch: Shaquille O'Neal makes violin look pint-sized while jamming with Charlie Puth after Tik Tok concert

Shaquille O'Neal certainly stands out among a crowd. At 7-foot-one, the Hall of Famer is known for making ordinary sized objects look much smaller, including cars. As NBA fans may recall, the four-time champ appeared in a commercial for the Buick LaCrosse sedan, which highlighted that even O'Neal could fit in the car. In many cases, the Big Diesel is forced to adapt, thanks to his huge size.

As he once said, when he was traded to the Phoenix Suns and waiting for furniture to arrive, he shoved four air mattresses together so he could sleep. Last year, on Inside the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal even rode several children's bicycles.

Starting with a bike for a teenager and getting progressively smaller until he was riding a bike for a young child, O'Neal left his coworkers and fans, in stitches. This week, in a video posted to Instagram, Shaquille O'Neal was seen playing a violin.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video starts with musician Charlie Puth explaining an idea he has for a song, creating the drum and snare sounds with his mouth. He then indicates that the song needs something more, before the video pans over to O'Neal who is "playing" the violin, making the instrument look minuscle.

Here's the video:

Shaquille O'Neal's impressive music talent following violin gag

While the video of Shaquille O'Neal playing the violin had fans cracking up in the comments, the Hall of Famer is a talented musician. As a young teenager, he saw Public Enemy perform live for the first time, which inspired him to become a DJ.

After saving up money, he spent $200 on a set of turntables so that he could begin DJing at local events, kickstarting his musical career. Although his size and abilities on the court led him to the world of professional sports, he never lost his passion for music.

While playing in the NBA, he released four hip hop albums, but, more recently, he has begun to journey outside the world of hip hop. This year, the four-time NBA champ released his first EDM album under the name of DJ Diesel.

Although a transition from hip hop to EDM may raise some eyebrows, to Shaquille O'Neal it was natural. As he explained in an interview with Yahoo where he reflected on his musical journey, he opened up on why he loves to DJ at EDM shows.

“When I DJ, it gives me the same adrenaline rush as a playoff championship game. That's why I do it. For 10 years after I retired, I didn't have that ... "So, when I went to see Tiesto perform for 100,000 people, hit that, I was like, ‘I've never seen nothing like this before. … This feels like a championship parade.’”

Nevertheless, O'Neal recently dropped a freestyle over a Drake beat, showing fans that he's not done as an emcee quite yet.