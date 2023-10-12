Watch: Shaquille O'Neal's infamous spooky laugh promotion for Krispy Kreme doughnuts resurfaces ahead of Halloween

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most successful and dominant big men in the prime of his career. Besides his NBA legacy, O'Neal is also one of the most hilarious individuals off the court.

Besides his prank antics on TNT's "NBA on TNT with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, O'Neal has also shown his comedic side in other ventures. Recently, O'Neal's Instagram video in promotion of Krispy Kreme's Halloween-themed doughnuts resurfaced via Sportscenter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This Krispy Kreme video from O'Neal was originally shared by his son, Shareef O'Neal, as per The Sports Rush article. The short video clip certainly gained traction from NBA fans due to the Halloween-style laugh that he did.

Additionally, the flavors that O'Neal promoted in the video clip were called the "Jack-o-lantern" and the "Chocolate Ice."

When it comes to one of his many business ventures, Shaquille O'Neal owned a Krispy Kreme store located on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta. When the store burned down back in 2021, O'Neal quickly took action to rebuild the doughnut store in January 2023. According to the same The Sports Rush piece, O'Neal reportedly used $1.4 million in rebuilding the store.

Interestingly, Shaquille O'Neal mentioned his love for Krispy Kreme doughnuts, as opposed to other stores he is in a business relationship with.

"I've had relationships with 24-hour Fitness, Five guys ... But you know my favorite one right now is Krispy Kreme," O'Neal said. "Because I like donuts, and Charles Barkley loves donuts. And he's my biggest customer."

Besides being in a professional relationship with Krispy Kreme, it makes it even more fulfilling for O'Neal to be working with them due to his love for their products.

Shaquille O'Neal's "Shaqtoberfest" is set for this year's Halloween

As Halloween is just around the corner, Shaquille O' Neal's "Shaqtoberfest" will be returning this year with its array of creative scares, activities, and rides for people to enjoy.

The Halloween festival will be set in Long Beach, California at the Queen Mary. Besides the scare tactics planned for the night, the festival also includes "exciting live entertainment" and "carnival rides," including "delicious food and drinks."

What makes this year all the more exciting for fans of Shaquille O'Neal's Halloween festival is that fans can enter the famed Queen Mary. Once inside the historic ship, fans will be able to explore the corridors with planned scares and horrifying thrills. Additionally, tickets can be purchased at the official website of "Shaqtoberfest."

Shaquille O'Neal talks about his favorite Halloween costume

Speaking of Halloween, Shaquille O'Neal mentioned in his book, titled "Shaq Talks Back," about the time he wore one of his favorite horror get-ups.

"My mother could tell even more embarrasing stories," O'Neal said, "but I think the Halloween one hurt the most. It meant I could no longer dress up as Shaquanda -- either this sexy girl or a grandma, depending on my mood. Most times it was a grandma, but for a few years. I would put on a wig and ugly lipstick. Even as a kid, I was a comedian."

Being one of the more hilarious NBA legends, it is only right that O'Neal has his own favorite spooky get-up for the scariest day of the year.