Watch: "Shaquille O'Neal is sexy TV guy" - Shaq records a video of himself doing his hilarious "cinematic voice" behind the scenes of NBA on TNT

Shaquille O'Neal is known to be one of the goofiest NBA analysts. He has a huge social media fan base and the big man keeps them all entertained with his daily dose of antics. In another such attempt, Shaq lip-synched to a cinematic voice where he called himself a 'sexy TV guy'.

The hilarious representation of the four-time NBA champion imitating a cinematic voice left fans in splits. He captioned the reel as:

"Had to hit y'all with my cinematic at movie guy voice @adamlefkoe"

The video left many confused, but the real voice behind Shaq's lip-synch is Adam Lefkoe. Both Shaquille O'Neal and Lefkoe often make cinematic videos, where the big man lip synch's to the cinematic voice of sports broadcaster, Lefkoe. The audio in the reel was heard as:

"In a world where evil is everywhere, only one man can save us from the darkness; he emerges strong, angry, sexy, Shaquille O'Neale is sexy TV guy."

In a matter of just four hours, the video garnered over 1.6 lakh views. Around 20.9k people have liked the video and many have expressed their love in the comments section.

Shaquille O'Neal is definitely very good at lip-synching. The duo has recorded videos like these before and in all of them, the lip-synch is just phenomenal.

Shaquille O'Neal loves to keep his fans entertained

O'Neal has a total of 22.2 million Instagram followers. He is an NBA analyst and also has many ventures, which keeps him busy. However, amidst all of that, the 49-year-old finds time to keep his followers entertained and upload regular content.

Shaq is very active on Instagram and constantly posts updates and sends out support to people on stories. His hilarious reels and antics on social media have helped him stay close with his fans even after 11 years of his retirement.

He is considered to be one of the most dominant players in the NBA. However, outside the court, Shaq is a fun-loving person. He has been on 'Inside the NBA' for a while now. His banter with everyone on the show often has fans going crazy.

Although the conversations are based around basketball, Shaq has very firm takes and it often calls for debate among the other members of the crew. He also cracks a lot of jokes and often pranks the other members of the crew.

Aside from the fun and antics, Shaq also believes in giving it back to society. He founded the 'Shaquille O'Neal' foundation, which helps the youth to fully unlock their potential.

The organization has organized many fundraisers where artists like Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons and Snoop Dogg have performed. Shaq also has his wings spread around music and entrepreneurship and is constantly busy with all of those endeavors.

However, his personality is such that he loves to entertain people and despite his busy schedule finds time to engage with his fans by posting reels and fun stuff on social media.

