Watch: Shaquille O'Neal shake his head in disbelief as Luka Doncic sinks absurd game-winner

On Friday night, Luka Doncic hit an electrifying game-winning three-pointer over Rudy Gobert to give the Mavericks a 2-0 series lead. With the NBA Finals in sight, the stakes couldn't have been higher for Doncic as the Mavericks secured their second straight win on the road in the Conference Finals. The shot left not only fans but Hall of Famers like Shaquille O'Neal in awe.

With the Mavericks in need of a big bucket, Doncic received the inbound pass from the sideline. He then forced a switch, freeing himself up by getting Rudy Gobert in a one-on-one situation at the top of the key.

After hitting the Defensive Player of the Year with a series of dribble moves and putting him in a spin cycle, Doncic pulled up from downtown. The shot, which ended up winning the Mavericks the game after a missed opportunity from Naz Reid, left fans and analysts alike stunned.

Shaquille O'Neal, who was covering the game for TNT along with Ernie Johnson, Kenny The Jet Smith, and Charles Barkley, couldn't believe his eyes. A video that has emerged in the wake of Luka Doncic's game-winner shows both the shot and Shaquille O'Neal's reaction.

After the fan captured Doncic's game winner on camera, he pans the video over to Shaquille O'Neal who was shaking his head in disbelief. Check out the clip below:

Looking at Luka Doncic's performance in Game 2 and his lower-body injuries

As many fans are aware, Luka Doncic has been battling lower-body injuries since the end of the regular season. Throughout the course of the playoffs, Luka Doncic has been seen in visible pain as he attempts to continue to play through lower body injuries.

At the same time, he has also continued to show up on the team's injury report. Before both Game 1 and Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Doncic was listed as probable to play as the result of right knee pain and left ankle pain.

Nevertheless, Doncic has continued to rattle off a number of remarkable performances, with Game 2 being no different. Over the course of 41 minutes played, Doncic racked up a triple-double on the box score with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

The performance, of course, came on the heels of another 33-point outing from Doncic in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. In that instance, Doncic also contributed six rebounds and eight assists to the team's total, leading the Mavericks to an early lead in the series on the road.

After Friday's game, Doncic was seen on the Inside the NBA postgame show with an ice pack on his right knee. While it seems unlikely that he's able to play the remainder of the postseason pain-free, it's clear that even while hindered, Doncic has what it takes to lead the team to success.