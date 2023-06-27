Watch: Shaquille O'Neal shares AI video of how Nikola Jokic & other NBA players would look if they were all jacked up

Shaquille O'Neal, the basketball icon and influencer on social media, shared a captivating Instagram story on his account. The video showcases the power of artificial intelligence (AI) by transforming the appearances of several NBA players into muscular bodybuilders.

Shaq unveiled AI-generated pictures of prominent basketball players. These include Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell, Ben Simmons, Al Horford, Jamal Murray, and Joel Embiid in the video. The images are truly remarkable.

Shaq's Instagram Story

Here are some of the images:

Donovan Mitchell

Nikola Jokic

Joel Embiid

Ben Simmions

The AI technology used to create these images offers a fascinating glimpse into the possibilities of visual manipulation. It sparks the imagination, prompting fans to envision what these players would look like if they were bodybuilders instead of professional basketball players.

While it's purely a playful exercise, the video has garnered significant attention. Fans and players alike shared their amusement and awe at the altered appearances. Shaq's Instagram story serves as a testament to the boundless creativity and innovation AI can bring to the world of sports and entertainment.

No Bed for the Big Man: Shaquille O'Neal's Unconventional Sleeping Arrangement

Shaquille O'Neal

During Shaquille O'Neal's time in Phoenix from 2007 to 2009, an interesting detail emerged about the basketball superstar's sleeping arrangement. As O'Neal stood at an impressive height of seven-foot-one, finding a suitable bed became a challenge. While awaiting the delivery of a proper bed, he resorted to an unconventional solution: sleeping on multiple air mattresses.

"I gotta get pots and pans, and knives and sheets and towels and accessories and a desk for the laptop and furniture and all that stuff," said O'Neal. "So basically it was just everything to make the apartment look okay. When I arrived the apartment was empty they didn't even have a bed so I had to buy like five of those little blow up beds."

Shaquille O'Neal's temporary sleeping arrangement showcased the practical hurdles faced by someone of his stature. Despite the inconvenience, O'Neal's time in Phoenix proved noteworthy in terms of his basketball performance.

During the two seasons, he managed to reach a career-peak in terms of field goal percentage, which amounted to 60.9%. His perpetual skill and efficacy on the court were shown by this.

One notable moment during Shaquille O'Neal's time in Phoenix was when he achieved his final career 40-point game on February 27, 2009. Against the Toronto Raptors, he accomplished this achievement.

His status as one of the game's most dominant players was further reinforced by this achievement. As his career progressed towards its later stages.

