Watch: Shaquille O'Neal shares terrifying video of a man getting destroyed by a bull, reminding the world that life can strike anytime

NBA legend and Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal was recently reminded of the fragility of life.

In an Instagram story he recently posted, the four-time NBA champion shared a video of a man being attacked by a bull. It had text that read, “Animal rides craziness.”

Shaquille O'Neal's Instagram story

While it may look thrilling on the surface, there was no denying the utmost danger that the man had to face as he struggled to escape the bull.

The video, however, seemingly showed that the man survived the ordeal, which is good for him.

Shaquille O'Neal rues about missed opportunities in life despite making $400 million- "I had two perfect women, and I messed it up"

Shaquille O’Neal may have accomplished a lot in his illustrious basketball career, and even after it, but he regrets having had some unfortunate misses in his personal life.

Among them was how he messed up his relationships with the mothers of his children — former girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh and ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal.

In an interview with ‘Mo Talk’ podcast (via Yahoo) earlier this year, Shaquille O’Neal spoke with regret about how things ended up with his former partners.

The Los Angeles Lakers great said:

“I had two perfect women, and I messed it up... We were all young, and I was just doing dumb stuff, but the good thing about our relationship is that they forgave me, and we have a good relationship now. But when you ask me about the perfect woman, I had two perfect women, and I messed it up just by, you know, being dumb.”

Shaquille O'Neal has six children. He had Taahira with Arnetta, while Myles O'Neal, born to Shaunie, is his stepson. He took Shaq's surname later. With Shaunie, Shaq had Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me'arah.

