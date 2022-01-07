Watch: Shaquille O'Neal shares a throwback video of him nutmegging Dwight Howard and proceeding to dunk during an All-Star game

The All-Star game is never a tense affair, and Shaquille O'Neal, who has made 15 NBA All-Star appearances, made it as fun as he could when given the chance. Even so, his competitive nature still kicks in, earning him three All-Star MVP awards.

Shaquille O'Neal has had a good amount of All-Star action in his 19-year career. He will probably be watching from the comfort of his home during the All-Star weekend in February 2022. Recently, Big Diesel chose to relive some of his old moments during an All-Star game.

An Instagram user shared a reel of Dwight Howard and O'Neal in the 2009 All-Star game, and Shaq was quick to share it on his story. There was a bit of trash-talking, as Howard was mouthing off as he faced Shaq.

In the video, Shaq nutmegged the current LA Lakers star with a pass for Chris Paul and received the quick return with a clear path to the rim. The move was completed before Howard could react, and Big Diesel was already running back on defense after the dunk.

Shaq is known for his post-up plays and using his brute strength to back down players. However, he displayed his general understanding of the game with the bounce pass and quick movement here. Despite it being an All-Star game, O'Neal was eager to best his opponent, in this case, Howard in his prime.

Shaquille O'Neal is the most dominant player in league history

Shaquille O'Neal #32 of the Los Angeles Lakers slams home a basket over Greg Ostertag #00 of the Utah Jazz.

No one had as much will or desire to get to the rim as Shaquille O'Neal. He was always ready to run through anyone to get there and was determined not to be stopped.

Throughout his entire career, Shaq was known for his work in the low post and ability to bring down the rim, literally. At one point in his career, he had the most dunks in league history, a record now held by Dwight Howard.

Shaquille O'Neal played for six different teams throughout his 19-year career. He was selected by the Orlando Magic as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft and spent four seasons with the franchise.

The NBA Hall of Famer finished his career with a stacked resume, winning the Rookie of the Year award, league MVP, and four NBA titles. He also led the league in scoring twice and had the best field goal percentage in ten seasons.

Immediately after retiring from professional basketball, Shaquille O'Neal made his way into broadcasting. He joined Ernie Johnson and former NBA players Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith for "Inside The NBA" on TNT.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra