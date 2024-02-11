Watch: Shaquille O'Neal shares wacky Super Bowl LVIII winner prediction video ahead of 49ers vs Chiefs

Shaquille O’Neal loves to share viral content online, regardless of the verification. He often spams his stories with funny posts, memes and social media graphics on his Instagram stories. He is at it again ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl as he prepares to attend the big game. This time, his latest story is a bit wild.

O’Neal shared a post with a wacky prediction for the NFL championship game. The clip alleges the contest is fixed, and the NFL has written the script before the ball is even kicked off to begin the Super Bowl.

The clip Shaq shared claims the Kansas City Chiefs will beat the San Francisco 49ers 27-14 in the Super Bowl 58. It also says Travis Kelce will propose to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, after the game.

The clip comes from an account called the “Panache Talk Podcast.” The show's Instagram handle says it covers celebrities and relevant news. The account has 20K followers; however, the post has limited comments and 200 shares.

No word on whether O’Neal put down a bet on the exact score for the Super Bowl that the clip alleges. He is in Las Vegas and near plenty of sportsbooks.

Shaquille O’Neal promotes his Papa John’s Pizza ahead of Super Bowl

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most active salesmen in the celebrity endorsement space. So, it is no surprise to see him take on the Super Bowl to promote some of his businesses and brand partnerships.

O’Neal took to his social media to showcase his Papa John’s Pizza. He posted a video of him talking into the camera about the fast-food-style pizza he owns multiple franchises of.

To promote the pizza on the night of the Super Bowl, where many American households will be ordering pizza, O’Neal called out fellow Papa John’s spokesperson and NFL star Jason Kelce. The former NBA star thinks his special edition of Papa John’s Pizza is way better than Kelce’s special edition.

“Who the hell wants a Jason Kelce pizza?” O’Neal said. “Does he have pepperonis or extra cheese? What does he have? Let me tell you about the Shaq-a-roni got. Extra pepperoni! Over 50 or 60 pepperonis. And the cheese is dripping! What the hell is a Jason Kelce pizza?”

Kelce’s pizza features banana peppers and more spice. O’Neal’s is simply loaded with cheese and pepperoni with no veggies.

Jason is the brother of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, who will play in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Jason Kelce will be watching from the box alongside none other than Taylor Swift, who is dating his brother Travis. The suite with their families will be shown plenty during the Super Bowl broadcast.

