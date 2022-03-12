Watch: Shaquille O'Neal and The Inside crew are left in splits as Charles Barkley falls victim to a rubber snake prank planned by them

Shaquille O'Neal and TNT's Inside the NBA crew continued their ongoing banter with Charles Barkley ahead of Thursday night's show. They set the Hall of Famer up for a hilarious prank in the dressing room.

Known for his comedic value on the show, the crew set up a rubber snake under a pillow on Barkley's chair. With a camera installed in his dressing room, Barkley flinched upon finding the snake in his dressing room - a reaction that satisfied the crew.

Charles Barkley continued to complain as the crew laughed with the video playing in the back.

"Can y'all quit playing around? I'm trying to come to work and be professional and y'all put snakes in my stuff. Come on, man."

Although Chuck tried to defend himself, Kenny Smith and the rest of the crew maintained their focus on the video itself. Reveling in the success of the ploy, Shaquile O'Neal and Ernie Johnson joined in on the action as they welcomed a new Barkley "meme".

With moments like these defining the show, TNT's Inside the NBA continues to be one of the most entertaining and informative segments following the league.

The ongoing banter between The Inside crew and Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal on the panel of Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley has been on the receiving end of numerous jokes and plans laid out by The Inside crew. With banterous relationships featuring ongoing exchanges between panel members such as this, the show itself is carried by the relationships shared by the members.

The arguments between Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are the segments that define the show. With two goliaths in the basketball world going head-to-head in some of the most nonsensical debates, the resultant product makes for some great television.

While the majority of the exchanges see Shaquille O'Neal having fun at Barkley's expense, Kenny Smith has often played the role of instigator in these scenarios.

However, this has come back to bite Kenny on multiple occasions as Barkley finds his moment to strike back.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Kenny Smith: “Hakeem Olajuwon used to say this to me all the time…”



Charles Barkley: “Kenny, bring me some water?”



Kenny Smith: “Hakeem Olajuwon used to say this to me all the time…”Charles Barkley: “Kenny, bring me some water?”https://t.co/Qm1RSqczqZ

With new members such as Draymond Green also joining in on the fun, Barkley continues to be on the receiving end of many roasts and comments from members of the show.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal garnered a lot of attention recently for their takes on the LA Lakers' performances this season. The shared disappointment in the Lakers' situation saw the pair unilaterally agree upon something.

Banter put aside, the Inside crew have displayed immense respect for each other. As the panel features some of the greatest to ever play, their opinion on the game holds a lot of value.

Edited by Arnav