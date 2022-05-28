Watch: Shaquille O'Neal tries to take down Charles Barkley in hilarious backstage tussle

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal have been in heated debates throughout the 2022 NBA playoffs. While that has not turned into fights, O'Neal is a playful person for his size. He recently tried to take down Barkley in a hilarious video posted by the LA Lakers legend.

In a video uploaded on his official Instagram account, O'Neil and Chuck were in a tussle backstage. The two legendary basketball players looked like MMA fighters as O'Neal tried his best to bring Barkley to the ground. However, Chuck's take-down defense is top notch.

Shaquille O'Neal was very close to successfully putting Charles Barkley to the ground when a couple of backstage personnel intervened. Shaq and Chuck smiled as they dapped before parting ways. O'Neal was seen laughing and asking someone if they got the funny incident on camera.

It was not the first time Shaq tried to take down his friend and co-host. Bleacher Report has compiled all the instane the big man went for it, whether in the studio, in a wrestling ring or in their dressing room.

You can watch the hilarious compilation below:

Ernie Johnson clarifies Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley's relationship

"Inside the NBA" on TNT crew

Fans of "Inside the NBA" are a little concerned whenever Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley would get into a shouting match during heated debates. Some are even afraid the two legends could come to blows, but Ernie Johnson wants everyone to know that Shaq and Chuck are really good friends.

Johnson was a recent guest on "The Dan Patrick Show", and one of the topics during his appearance was O'Neal and Barkley's relationship. EJ went on to explain that the guys love each other like brothers and would never fight just because they disagree on something. He said:

"Folks need to understand that these guys are so tight. ... They actually are great friends. The guys love each other. Sure, it gets heated sometimes, and when you're trying to decide or defend your point, yeah, it gets a little heated. But I've never thought, 'Uh-oh, this is out of control.'"

EJ added that he has a secret way to diffuse any heated debate between his two co-hosts. The long-time "Inside the NBA" presenter revealed that he uses a "bogus anchor laugh" to calm things down in the studio. He explained:

"I think the best way for me to do ... is kind of your bogus anchor laugh. Every now and then, you just kind of diffuse it that way, then you realize, there was really nothing to diffuse, it's just TV. But obviously social media after that says, 'Oh, they're ready to throw hands.' And it really isn't."

Johnson has been on "Inside the NBA" since 1989, and Kenny Smith joined full-time in 1998. Charles Barkley would come in two years later, with Shaquille O'Neal completing the current crew in 2012.

