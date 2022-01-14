Watch: Shaquille O'Neal unknowingly picks Giannis Antetokounmpo as an MVP favorite based on his stats 

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have both deemed Giannis Antetokounmpo their NBA MVP winner. The TNT pundits believe the Greek Freak's statistics are better compared to the likes of Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic.

O'Neal, being a fan of efficient numbers, unknowingly picked Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's season stats. He is currently averaging more points per game compared to Curry and Jokic. You can watch how the segment went down in the latest telecast of NBA on TNT below:

Here's what Shaquille O'Neal mentioned while picking Giannis' stat graphic:

"You know I'm a numbers guy, they used to call me the big stock exchange, I am going with he 28.4, all day every day!"

Charles Barkley echoed Shaquille O'Neal's thought process, deeming Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic's numbers impressive. He also went along with the Bucks star's stat card, saying:

"If you're getting 14 and 11 rebounds a game to go with 25 and 28 points that's impressive and six, seven assists... I'll agree with the big-fella (Shaq)!"

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.5 points (third-highest in the league), 11.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game thus far. Meanwhile, Steph Curry has tallied 26.4 points and Nikola Jokic has bagged 25.5 points per game. Giannis is shooting 54% from the field, +12 against Curry and -2 against Jokic.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Giannis was dominant against the Warriors.



30 PTS | 12 REB | 11 AST | W



MVP form. Giannis was dominant against the Warriors.30 PTS | 12 REB | 11 AST | WMVP form. https://t.co/dQGPMrlqkS

Shaquille O'Neal not surprised to pick Giannis Antetokounmpo as the MVP favorite based on his numbers

Former NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaquille O'Neal did not seem surprised after picking Giannis Antetokounmpo as the MVP favorite based on his stats. O'Neal has been an admirer of the Bucks star because of his ability to dominate players in the post and play with a great deal of intensity.

The former LA Lakers star also did not hesitate to give Giannis one of his favorite nicknames, 'Superman', back in 2018. Here's what Shaq said (via ESPN):

"I've never given my name up before, but I'm giving it to him. He's the new Superman. You heard it here first," O'Neal told The Stephen A. Smith Show on ESPN Radio. "I didn't hit no 3-pointer either, but he's dominating and that's what I like. He's dominating in the paint. You taking it to the hole."

He added:

"You throwing it down. You ain't shooting no flip shots. And you know what? I don't want to encourage big guys to shoot jumpers and 3-pointers. Stay your big a** on the inside and dominate like you been doing. So I denounce myself as Superman and I'm giving it to the 'Greek Freak.' You heard it here first."

Also Read Article Continues below

Antetokounmpo went on to win the first of his two MVP awards the following year (2019). Considering the way the reigning NBA Finals MVP has played so far this season, it is hard to argue against him as a hot favorite to win the MVP award for the third time in his career.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra