Watch: Shaquille O'Neal & Victor Wembanyama give early picks for MVP, MIP & NBA champions for 2023-24 season

Shaquille O'Neal and Victor Wembanyama have revealed their picks for winners of the 2023-24 regular-season awards and who will take home the championship. The two iconic big men had overlapping selections for MVP.

In a recent video posted by the NBA 2K page on X (Twitter), the two were asked about their picks for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, and the championship.

The two 7-footers picked Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic to win the MVP next season. Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game last season, capping it off with a championship win and earning the Finals MVP title.

Shaq favored Ben Simmons, whereas Wembanyama leaned toward Cade Cunningham for the Most Improved Player award.

If either Simmons or Cunningham clinches the award, it would mark the first time a player from the Brooklyn Nets or Detroit Pistons has received this accolade. It would also continue the recent trend of lottery picks securing this honor over the past four seasons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is Wembanyama’s pick for Defensive Player of the Year. The Greek Freak, winner of the award in the 2019-20 season, can devote more attention to his defense following the Milwaukee Bucks’ acquisition of Damian Lillard, a dynamic scorer.

Shaquille O'Neal was not asked about his pick for the award.

However, Shaq made an unexpected pick for this year's NBA Finals winner: the Dallas Mavericks, who have odds of +2500 to secure the title according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook.

The Mavericks bolstered their roster with notable acquisitions, including Seth Curry, Dante Exum, Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes, and Derrick Jones Jr. Additionally, they secured the return of Kyrie Irving and Dwight Powell.

Wembanyama was not asked about his pick for the championship.

Shaq selected Wembanyama as his choice for the Rookie of the Year award. Wembanyama, who also picked himself to win the award, is the frontrunner for this accolade, ahead of contenders Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren.

Shaquille O'Neal’s awards throughout his NBA career

Following a spectacular career, Shaquille O'Neal was honored with induction into the Hall of Fame in 2016, a fitting tribute to his contributions to the sport.

The first overall pick of the 1992 NBA Draft, Shaq made an instant impact, winning Rookie of the Year in 1993 and guiding the Orlando Magic to the 1995 NBA Finals.

Upon joining the LA Lakers, Shaq formed a formidable duo with Kobe Bryant and went on a three-peat. He was the Finals MVP in each of those series.

He later moved on to Miami, where he secured another NBA championship in 2006.

Shaquille O'Neal, a 15-time All-Star, amassed an impressive 14 All-NBA team selections, three NBA All-Defensive Team selections, and two scoring titles over the course of his career.