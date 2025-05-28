Watch: Shaquille O'Neal wipes his tears as Ernie Johnson issues emotional farewell message to TNT family

Ernie Johnson's emotional message to the TNT family two weeks ago had Shaquille O'Neal wiping tears from his eyes in a new behind-the-scenes video. "Inside the NBA" is leaving TNT and will be broadcast on ESPN starting next season.

TNT released the four-part documentary called "The Inside Story" after Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday. One of the clips was Johnson's message to the crew ahead of their final episode on TNT. O'Neal couldn't help himself from becoming emotional two weeks ago when the clip was filmed.

"This is really special," Johnson said. "Very thoughtful. "This is the greatest family in TV history, right here. Thanks."

Some behind-the-scenes stuff was filmed throughout the season for the documentary. It's an emotional time for the "Inside the NBA" crew that has been on TNT since 1989. But for those unaware, the show is not ending but just leaving its original network.

After the NBA didn't sign a new contract with TNT, "Inside the NBA" was licensed by ESPN and ABC back in November. That means the original crew of Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith are back together but on a different network.

Despite being on ESPN, the show's concept will remain the same. The hosts are all set to return, as well as the entire staff and crew. They are all still signed to TNT deals, with ESPN and ABC just airing them as part of a licensing agreement.

Shaquille O'Neal reacts to Indiana Pacers' win in Game 4

Shaquille O'Neal reacts to Indiana Pacers' win in Game 4. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Pacers outlasted the New York Knicks in Game 4 to take control of the Eastern Conference finals. Tyrese Haliburton dropped 32 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists without turnovers to help the Pacers beat the Knicks 130-121. The Pacers are one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000.

After the game, Shaquille O'Neal had nothing but praise for the Pacers and how they responded to losing Game 3 despite being up by 20 points.

"I'm still waiting for (Andrew) Nembhard to show up because he's a good player," O'Neal said. "But (Pascal) Siakam played great. ... He played aggressive. Nembhard was ready, Tyrese played a fabulous game and all the others hit some timely shots."

The Pacers can close out the series on Thursday when they visit Madison Square Garden for Game 5.

