Watch: Steph Curry comically flexes on Nikola Jokic after matching his physicality on defense

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry had some fun with reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic during the Warriors’ 108-105 loss to Denver on Wednesday.

Curry was whistled for a foul after making contact with Jokic on his drive to the basket. The contact sent the 6-foot-11, 284-pound superstar big man stumbling backward as he attempted a fadeaway jumper.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Curry then reacted in disbelief at the call before sarcastically flexing his muscles at Jokic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out the play below:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Steph Curry's 2018 championship-winning teammate seeks NBA Twitter advice for derailed basketball career: "Play in China or Taiwan?"

Steph Curry on sharing leadership responsibilities with Chris Paul

Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Chris Paul

The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a strong 6-3 start in veteran point guard Chris Paul’s first season with the team.

The Warriors said they acquired Paul during the offseason to help solve some of their well-documented chemistry issues from last season. So far, the veteran has fit in well as an additional leader and playmaker off the bench and has taken some pressure off Curry.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Curry was asked what it’s been like sharing lead guard responsibilities with Paul. He said that the experience hasn’t been too foreign to him, as he is used to sharing playmaking duties with longtime teammate Draymond Green:

“It’s not as new as you would think, with Draymond usually in that position and someone else setting screens,” Curry said.

“We play a decent amount together. It’s easy IQ. He sees everything; you’re not waiting for a [call]. It’s another guy initiating the offense.”

Curry added that he is still leading Golden State the same as always and that Paul's leadership has been a bonus for the team:

“I lead the same way. Use my voice, my competitiveness every single night,” Curry said.

“CP is just another trusted voice, whether it comes from me, Draymond, CP or even [Kevon Looney]. Any of us who talks commands attention.”

It’s still early in the season, however, so far, Golden State’s trade for Paul appears to be paying off. If Paul and the rest of the Warriors' veterans can stay healthy, the team may be able to contend for another NBA title in 2024.

Also Read: Stephen A. Smith surprisingly snubs Steph Curry & Kobe Bryant on his top 5 all-time NBA list