Watch: Steph Curry cooks Dillion Brooks, hits his 4th straight 3 to put Rockets to bed

Steph Curry just embarrassed the hell out of Dillon Brooks in the Golden State Warriors' 106-95 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Curry broke Brooks' ankles then made him jump like a pogo stick before hitting the dagger 3-point shot that put the Rockets away.

With around three minutes left in the game, Brooks was guarding Curry at the right elbow. The two-time MVP shook him off with a mean crossover that sent the brash defender the other way. He then squared up to take a shot beyond the arc, but Brooks miraculously recovered.

However, Curry had another trick on his sleeve. He faked Brooks out of his shoes, making the Rockets swingman jump twice. Good effort by Brooks, but the greatest shooter in history made his fourth straight 3-point shot to ice the game.

Here's the video of Steph cooking "Dillon The Villain":

That Steph Curry shot gave the Golden State Warriors a 100-89 lead with three minutes left in the game. It was basically over at that point with the Warriors having the momentum for the rest of the way to get the 106-95 victory.

Curry led the way for Golden State with 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Klay Thompson had 19 points and four rebounds. Draymond Green made his season debut, putting up four points, five rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes of action.

Chris Paul came off the bench for the first time in his illustrious career. He had eight points, five rebounds and eight assists in 27 minutes. Gary Payton II was the difference maker of the game for the Warriors, scoring 15 points in 19 minutes.

Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Houston Rockets. Jalen Green finished with a near double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Alperen Sengun added 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

What's next for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors?

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

With their win on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors improved to 2-1 to start of the 2023-24 NBA season. The Warriors lost their season opener to the Phoenix Suns, but have now won two straight games.

Steph Curry has been the main catalyst for the Warriors this season, leading the team in scoring both times. Curry doesn't have to worry too much about making plays for his teammates, with Chris Paul playing alongside him.

The Warriors will to New Orleans tomorrow to face the Pelicans before returning home for another showdown with the Sacramento Kings. Golden State will then embark on a four-game road trip to Oklahoma City, Cleveland, Detroit and Denver on Wednesday.

