Watch: Steph Curry drains buzzer-beater to give Warriors an 11-point halftime lead

Steph Curry hit a buzzer-beating three-point shot to end the first half in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals. Curry gave the Golden State Warriors an 11-point lead over the LA Lakers at the end of the second quarter.

The Warriors had the final possession of the first half, with Curry running down the clock. He did his trademark crossover move against Lonnie Walker IV, who did a good job in contesting the shot.

However, the two-time MVP was just too good and in his rhythm as he made a stepback three-point shot as time expired. The defending champions lead Game 5 70-59. They have 24 minutes left to save their season and it's looking like they could force a Game 6 back in Los Angeles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry finished the first half with 12 points, three rebounds and six assists. Andrew Wiggins, who had a huge second quarter, had 16 points, two rebounds and four assists. Draymond Green even chipped in 14 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Jordan Poole has seemingly finally broken out of his recent slump, contributing nine points off the bench. However, the LA Lakers are more than capable of making runs. Any lead is not safe in the NBA, and they have players such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis to start a comeback.

James had 17 points and four rebounds at the half, while Davis was even better with 18 points and four rebounds. Dennis Schroder added 11 points and two assists off the bench. The game was close with around five minutes left in the second period, but the Golden State Warriors made a huge run to end the half on a high.

Also Read: Who is Denny Crum married to? All about his wife and kids as legendary Louisville basketball coach dies aged 86

Watch this space as the story continues to develop.

Poll : 0 votes