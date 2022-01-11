Watch: Steph Curry and other Golden State Warriors stars pull up for James Wiseman's high school jersey retirement

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors players pulled up for James Wiseman's high school jersey retirement. The act was not only a show of team bonding but of genuine respect and adoration for a fellow teammate. Steve Kerr's team is well known for a healthy environment and close team bonding.

In a video shared by Overtime on their Twitter account, Steph Curry could be seen walking around the court where Wiseman was being honored. Reports also suggested that Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, amongst other teammates, were present for the 7'0" center's important event. Watch the video below:

In 2017, Wiseman transferred to Memphis East High School to play under Penny Hardaway, who was the head coach there. One of the top rated recruits in high school, he later joined Memphis for a short-lived college career.

The 7'0" center was later picked by the Golden State Warriors as the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft. However, after playing only 39 games alongside Steph Curry and Co., Wiseman's season was cut short after he tore his right meniscus against the Houston Rockets.

When will James Wiseman rejoin Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors?

With Klay Thompson's return, the Dubs are extremely close to reaching full strength. James Wiseman, who was widely believed to be an exceptional rookie prospect, will most likely rejoin the squad soon. Earlier in November, NBC Sports Bay Area had predicted that the young star would return to court by Thanksgiving.

In the article written by Monte Poole, Steve Kerr was reported as saying the following regarding Wiseman's return:

"It's been an incremental approach, so there hasn't been that "ah-ha" moment where he just took this leap. We've been purposely deliberate the last couple of months and just slowly ramping things up. He's moving well and he's engaged in a lot of drill work in practice and doing 5-on-0 stuff. He's getting a lot of work in and he's feeling good."

With James expected to return in the coming weeks, Golden State will turn into a formidable beast. They have a current record of 30-9 which is the best in the entire league. The only team at the moment that has seemed comparable to GSW is the Phoenix Suns, who are also 30-9. When Wiseman is back playing for Steve Kerr, the team's well conceived depth will be menacing for the rest of the league.

