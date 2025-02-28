Watch: Steph Curry makes special gesture as 14th 50-point game jersey goes to mother Sonia Curry

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry exploded for 56 points in their road game victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. To mark the eventful performance, 'Chef Curry' gave his game jersey to his mother, Sonia Curry, who was present to catch the game live at the Kia Center.

Ad

The Warriors shared a video of the touching moment between son and mother on X (formerly Twitter), where Curry is calling for the attention of Sonia before throwing his game-worn jersey to her. Visibly touched by his son's gesture, she could not help but share the moment with others in the stands.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 56-point performance by Steph Curry in the 121-115 victory over the Magic was the 14th 50-point game in his illustrious NBA career. It was built on a solid 16-of-25 shooting and 12-of-19 from three. He peppered his performance with four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Curry scored 22 of his total game points in the third quarter, shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-6 from the 3-point land.

Ad

Before Thursday's game, the last time that he scored 50 or more points was in February last year in a game against the Atlanta Hawks, where he had 60 points and hit 10 3-pointers.

Steph Curry receives "MVP" chants on the road after 56-point performance

Steph Curry highly impressed with his 56-point performance against the Orlando Magic that he even received "MVP" chants from opposing fans.

Ad

As he was wrapping up their 121-115 road victory from the free-throw line, chants of "MVP" reverberated at the Kia Center in Orlando in appreciation for the topnotch scoring performance of the Warriors superstar.

Curry sizzled in the middle quarters, where he scored 38 of his total game output, as he gave his team a major boost on their way to the victory.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rookie big man Quinten Post backstopped Steph Curry with 18 points, with Draymond Green finishing with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Moses Moody adding 10 points.

Curry's stellar showing overshadowed resident Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero's explosive night. The former rookie of the year had a team-high 41 points, on 16-of-27 shooting and 4-of-10 from three, to go along with six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

The win was the fifth straight for the Warriors (32-27), and seventh in their last eight games. They next play on Saturday in the second of their five-game East coast swing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.