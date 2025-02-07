Why is Steph Curry not in 3-point contest at 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend? Closer look at 4x champ's absence from the event

The NBA announced which players would compete at the 2025 NBA 3-point Contest, but Steph Curry is not featured on the list. Curry is probably one of the finest shooters in the NBA, and his supporters always enjoy seeing him play. However, the four-time winner was not chosen for this year's All-Star Weekend.

Instead, the league chose his teammate, Buddy Hield, as the representative for the Warriors. He will go against Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Cam Johnson, Damian Lillard and Norman Powell.

Curry's 3-point shooting percentage this season is 38.9 percent. The shooting guard was chosen to play for the Warriors despite shooting better than Hield, who makes 37.1 percent of his attempts.

Since Golden State will host the prestigious event, the organization has participants in most events. For the Rising Stars Challenge, big man Trayce Jackson-Davis will play for Team C, with legend Chris Mullin as the honorary coach. Draymond Green and Moses Moody will represent the Warriors in the Skills Challenge.

During the All-Star Game, Curry will join LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and others on Team Shaq. Unfortunately, the Warriors will not be represented in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Last season, it was the same situation for Curry. The two-time MVP did not participate in the 3-point Contest. Instead, he had a special head-to-head battle with WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu. The Warriors star had 29 points to Ionescu's 26 in the final round and was declared the contest winner.

There were talks the league would do a similar shooting challenge with Curry and Ionescu this year. However, it comes with a twist following rumors that Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark will join the fun. Early speculations say the contest would be a two-on-two NBA against WNBA stars.

However, the league hasn't announced if the special event will happen.

How many times has Steph Curry participated in the 3-Point Shooting Contest?

Since joining the league, Steph Curry has engaged in the contest. His debut came in 2010 when he was a rookie, finishing second with 17 points in the final round. In 2013, he had another opportunity but did not advance past the first round and was eliminated early in the competition.

Curry returned in 2015, and his fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson made his debut. That was when Curry first won the contest. The following year, Curry attempted to defend his title but was defeated by Thompson in the final round.

The 11-time All-Star participated in the contest in 2019 in his hometown of Charlotte. However, he came up short and lost against Joe Harris. In 2021, Curry reclaimed his throne and won the title a second time.

Overall, Curry participated six times in the event.

