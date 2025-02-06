Luka Doncic, Steph Curry's sister & more react as PJ Washington shares wholesome moments with newborn

Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington and wife Alisah Chanel recently welcomed their second child together and captured it through a series of photos and videos on Instagram. Among those who reacted and congratulated them for the new blessing was Washington's former teammate Luka Doncic.

Chanel shared a carousel of photos and videos of them welcoming Paxton Jayce Washington in the hospital. It included snaps of her after delivery, the couple holding the newborn, and Washington cradling his child.

She captioned her post with:

"The start of 2025 feeling so blessed. Thank You God 🙏🏻🤍 PJW 🤴"

Doncic was the first to react to the post, writing in the comments section:

"Congrats!!!"

Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry Lee, offered her congratulations, saying:

"Congratulations mama!"

PJ Washington and Chanel have welcomed their third child. Their first child, Preston, was born in December 2022. Washington also has a son, Paul Jermaine Washington III, who was born in 2021, from a previous relationship.

The couple got married in October 2023, a year after he proposed to the Instagram model. At the time of their wedding, he was still part of the Charlotte Hornets, where he spent his first four years in the NBA after being selected 12th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

PJ Washington welcomes new Dallas Mavericks teammates

Just as he welcomed the latest addition to his growing family, PJ Washington also embraced his new Dallas Mavericks teammates after the surprise blockbuster deal last weekend that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.

In a three-team deal that also included the Utah Jazz, the Mavericks sent Doncic, along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, to the Lakers in return for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The Lakers also traded Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2025 second-round pick to the Jazz, who also received a 2025 second-round pick from Dallas.

Speaking to reporters following the deal, Washington shared his thoughts on Doncic leaving and the arrival of Davis and Co., saying:

"It surprised me. For sure I was shocked. But I think. ... I just wish him (Doncic) the best ... We went to battle with him, and I wish the best for him. Obviously in this business, it is part of it. Definitely it sucks to see him leave. Excited for him and excited for us to get Anthony Davis. Max Christie as well. Let's see how they fit. Can't wait for them to get here and get going..."

Davis has yet to join PJ Washington and the Mavericks as he continues to recover from a strained abdominal muscle. Christie, meanwhile, played his first game with his new team on Tuesday and finished with 15 points, going 4-of-4 from three, nine rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

