WATCH: Steph Curry mercilessly mocks Chet Holmgren with too-small celebration

Steph Curry is one of the most respected players in the NBA. Fans, teammates, and adversaries alike consider Curry to be a likable guy. However, despite being seen in a positive light, Steph can become disrespectful, especially in the most heated moments in battle on the hardwood.

Curry is known to be a very animated player who loves to celebrate after hitting tough shots over his opponents. Against the OKC Thunder on Saturday, Steph Curry hit a humiliating celebration from the bench.

His teammate Dario Saric went one-on-one against Chet Holmgren inside the paint. While Holmgren gave his opponent a difficult time by locking him down on defense, Saric found a way to finish the play and scored on the Thunder big man. Curry, being the expressive guy he is, hit the "Too Small" celebration on Holmgren from the bench.

Looking at some of Steph Curry's celebrations

Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors maestro, isn't just known for his jaw-dropping 3-pointers.

His unique style extends to the way he celebrates on the court, making his performances even more captivating. Whether it's his iconic shimmy after a long-range bomb or a finger wag to silence the crowd, Curry's celebrations have become an integral part of his playing identity.

One notable celebration is the finger wag, a nod to NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo, signaling a blocked shot or a defensive stop. Curry, despite his size, brings enthusiasm to defense, occasionally employing the said move to highlight a defensive play, adding to his well-rounded game.

Another iconic celebration in Curry's bag is when he counts to four after hitting a 3-point and-one play. If you see Steph counting to four, you can bet that he's going to knock down his 3-pointer and-one free throw to score four points in one play.

However, it's the shimmy that often captivates fans. After sinking a challenging or crucial shot, Curry's relaxed and carefree shoulder-shaking gesture has become a fan-favorite celebration, showcasing his joy and confidence on the court.

Curry's celebrations aren't just about personal flair; they symbolize his infectious passion for the game and his team. These moves not only entertain fans but also reflect his joyful and charismatic approach to basketball, making his presence on the court a spectacle beyond his phenomenal shooting ability.