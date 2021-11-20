Watch: Steph Curry plays 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' with a young fan on courtside

Steph Curry did not play in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Friday. However, Curry was in a competitive mood after the game when he took on a young fan in rock, paper and scissors.

After the Warriors defeated the Pistons 105-102, Curry went to a young fan courtside holding a sign saying:

"Rock Paper Scissors for a pair of shoes. If I win, I get your shoes. If you win, you get my shoes."

The two-time MVP was full of adrenaline as he and the young fan went at it.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steph Curry is incredible on and off the court 💯

Steph Curry is incredible on and off the court 💯 https://t.co/TQH23ag8rn

After a few ties, Steph Curry ended up with the win as his rock crushed the young fan's scissors. Curry celebrated the win and autographed the fan's sign with the words, "I won." The young fan is the son of Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.

The three-time NBA champion and the Golden State Warriors are simply winning everything at the moment. The Warriors won against the Pistons despite Curry and Draymond Green being out of the lineup. Curry was nursing a hip contusion, while Green had a right thigh contusion.

Golden State has the best record in the NBA right now at 14-2 and they are doing it without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. Curry and the Warriors ended their four-game road trip with a 3-1 record and now head back to San Francisco for a three-game homestand.

Steph Curry always interact with young fans courtside

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors signs autographs for fans.

As a superstar and human being, Steph Curry has always been a class act. He's always interacted with young fans courtside, usually giving them his game-worn shoes, signing autographs and more.

Here are a few Steph Curry fan moments that will melt your heart.

November 18, 2016 - Steph Curry signs autographs during a pre-game shootaround against the Boston Celtics. The young fan's reaction in this video is priceless.

Def Pen Hoops @DefPenHoops



#DubNation You could say this young fan is a Stephen Curry fan. You could say this young fan is a Stephen Curry fan.#DubNation https://t.co/KpxG0qbvhf

February 26, 2018 - Steph Curry almost makes a young fan faint after giving him a high five before the Golden State Warriors took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK This young fan's reaction to a high five from Stephen Curry is priceless 😂



(🎥 via Twitter/NBA) This young fan's reaction to a high five from Stephen Curry is priceless 😂(🎥 via Twitter/NBA) https://t.co/KqGYz5SaZj

December 7, 2018 - After a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Steph Curry signs his game-worn shoes and gives them to two young fans in the stands.

January 26, 2019 - During warmups before a game against the Boston Celtics, Steph Curry sank a baseline shot for a young fan in a wheelchair. Curry ended up taking pictures with the fan and signing his Warriors jersey.

January 28, 2019 - After a 132-100 win over the Indiana Pacers, Steph Curry signs his game-worn shoes and gives them to a young female fan in the stands.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector .@stephencurry30’s signed sneakers bring a young fan to tears.

🎥: @nbatv .@stephencurry30’s signed sneakers bring a young fan to tears.🎥: @nbatv https://t.co/3iwR7YxNNQ

Edited by Arnav Kholkar