Watch: Steph Curry's priceless reaction as he answers who Steve Kerr yells at the most

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been at the center of the Golden State Warriors’ dynastic run. They have been the driving force of the Dubs’ four championships since 2015. Curry is undoubtedly the best player among the three and the franchise cornerstone. However, an argument could be made that he might not have led the Warriors to those championships without Green and Thompson.

Curry came into the NBA in 2009. The Warriors grabbed him seventh after the Minnesota Timberwolves passed on him twice in the draft. Two years later, Thompson came on board. Golden State selected him 11th in 2011. The following year, the Dubs took a chance on Green in the second round, picking him No. 35.

Over the years, the two have grown closer than probably any three-man star on any team. They’ve become so closely-knit that they’ve come to know each other’s tendencies even off the court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Steph Curry was asked about who Warriors coach Steve Kerr would likely yell at, the superstar point guard’s reaction was priceless:

Expand Tweet

Kerr yelling at Draymond Green isn’t surprising. The two have butted heads on a few occasions over the years. The multi-titled coach and the former Defensive Player of the Year reportedly even came close to trading blows in the locker room.

Green’s style of play and fiery nature sometimes frustrates Steve Kerr. For good or bad, the Golden State Warriors couldn’t change him. Kerr has accepted that there’s always a fine line where Green walks. For most of the time, they’ve benefited by his nature.

Most recently, Kerr was desperately shouting at Draymond Green to let go of his choke hold on Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. Green came to protect Klay Thompson who was held by Gobert following the shooting guard’s dust-up with Timberwolves guard Jaden McDaniels. Steph Curry was on the bench watching things unfold.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have a tough schedule ahead

Draymond Green returned from a five-game suspension for choking Rudy Gobert. He saw action against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday and promptly had his impact on both ends of the court. Unfortunately, Steph Curry’s missed desperation three-pointer meant that the Kings advanced to the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals after rallying from a 24-point deficit.

Golden State will have quite a tough schedule to face in the next two weeks. They will face the LA Clippers three times and will also have games against the OKC Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics. Five of the Dubs’ next eight games will be on the road.

Expand Tweet

The Golden State Warriors hold an 8-10 record. How they respond to the difficult task ahead will determine how their win-loss mark will look heading into Christmas.