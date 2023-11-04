Watch: Steph Curry slyly pulls down shorts during Chet Holmgren jersey swap to flash $50 'Curry Brand' apparel

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors faced NBA sensation Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder for the opening game of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday. After the last-second win over the Thunder, Curry and Holmgren swapped jerseys in front of the camera. While doing so, Curry slyly promoted his 'Curry Brand,' a collaboration between Curry and Under Armour.

After the four-time champion took off his jersey, he pulled his shorts down, exposing the ‘Curry Brand’ $50 shorts on camera. Curry knows his brand value, and his small act can spike sales overnight.

The jersey swap was also a highlight for the stark difference in height between Holmgrena and Curry. A 6-foot-3 Curry looked like a dwarf in front of a 7-foot-1 Holmgren.

The Curry Brand is a performance brand that makes sports accessible to every young person. The brand includes footwear, accessories, and apparel in different categories, both in basketball and golf.

The Warriors defeated the OKC by 141-139 after Steph Curry’s controversial shot that was counted despite an alleged violation by Draymond Green. Curry scored a game-high 30 points for the Warriors, whereas Holmgren scored 24 points and five assists.

Referee on why he counted Steph Curry's basket despite Green touching the rim

The Warriors defeated the Thunder in the last-second thriller following the controversial play by Draymond Green. The layup from Steph Curry was counted, despite the potential basket interference by the former Defensive Man of the Year. The referees decided that Green did not impact the ball, despite the fact that Green touched the rim.

Initially, referees called basket interference and waved the basket off. However, they overturned the call after the video review. Crew chief Mitchell Ervin explained the reason behind the decision to validate the basket. Ervin explained:

“It was clear and conclusive evidence that Draymond does not touch the ball,” he said, via a pool report. “Although Draymond does touch the rim, he does not touch the ball, nor does him touching the rim cause the ball to take an unnatural bounce therefore a basketball violation does not occur on the play.”

Had the referees upheld their initial call, with the game tied at 139, the game would have gone to overtime. With the win, the Warriors improved their record to 6-1, while the Thunder dropped to 3-4.