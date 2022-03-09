Watch: Steph Curry is all smiles and gives a hilarious reaction after becoming Golden State Warriors' all-time leader in steals

Steph Curry is now the all-time steals leader in Golden State Warriors franchise history. Curry brought up the landmark during the Dubs' Tuesday night contest against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. With the record in the bag, Curry provided a moment of humor to Dubs' home fans with his fun reaction to the landmark record.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steph was hyped to notch another franchise record 🤣 Steph was hyped to notch another franchise record 🤣 https://t.co/ljSm35oMy7

Curry started the game tied with Chris Mullin as the Golden State Warriors' all-time leader in the steals category. Both players had 1360 steals against their respective names. But with Curry making his first steal in the second quarter of the contest against the Clippers, the eight-time All-Star took control of pole position.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors



Here's the record-breaking play Steph is now the Warriors' all-time leader in stealsHere's the record-breaking play Steph is now the Warriors' all-time leader in steals 🙌Here's the record-breaking play ⤵️ https://t.co/15LkBLys8d

Steph Curry would go on to add two more steals to go with his 15-point, five-rebound, five-assist night as the Warriors rolled past the Clippers with an easy 112-97 victory. The win also halted Golden State's five-game losing streak.

"If you are in the same category with Steph Curry... you are in good company," says Chris Mullin about Golden State Warriors' superstar point guard

Chris Mullin was a five-time NBA All-Star who played 13 seasons and 807 career games for the Golden State Warriors franchise. Mullin averaged 20.1 ppg in his time with the Warriors.

Speaking about Curry overtaking him as the Dubs' all-time leader in steals, Mullin only had good things to say about the 33-year-old-point guard. He said:

"Let me tell you something, if you are in the same category with Steph Curry in any area, on or off the court, you are in good company."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Mully had no problem with Steph passing him for first place on the Dubs' all-time steals list Mully had no problem with Steph passing him for first place on the Dubs' all-time steals list https://t.co/6CgUHLnMVT

With this latest record against his name, Curry is now one among four players who are the all-time leaders for their respective franchises in steals, points, assists, three-pointers and games-played. The other three names to hold this distinction are Reggie Miller with the Indiana Pacers, Mike Conley with the Memphis Grizzlies and LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 2021-22 campaign has been a great one for Curry on the individual front. It was in this very season that he overtook Ray Allen's record of being the NBA's all-time leading three-point scorer. He also won his first All-Star game MVP in Cleveland 2022 on the back of a 50-point game that saw Curry make 16 triples, the most by a player in any kind of NBA game.

Curry now hopes to steer his Golden State Warriors to a long playoff run in the 2022 postseason. The Warriors are currently in third place in the Western Conference standings, while Steph Curry is averaging 25.6 ppg, 6.4 apg and 5.2 rpg in his 13th NBA season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy