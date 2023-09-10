Watch: Steph Curry spotted courtside at WNBA game in Las Vegas looking impressed with Aces taking on Mercury

Steph Curry is in the house for the Las Vegas Aces game against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. Both teams are playing their final game of the WNBA regular season.

Steph Curry has always been a prominent WNBA supporter. The Golden State Warrors superstar can often be seen attending games or interacting with WNBA players in person or online.

The Las Vegas Aces are arguably the greatest team in WNBA history and are heavy favorites to retain their championship this season.

Over the past few years, women's basketball has gone from strength to strength, with the talent level increasing every year and the sport rapidly growing in popularity. Having star NBA players in attendance is another way the WNBA can continue its growth. If the world's best players are turning up to watch games and support female athletes, other fans could follow suit.

Steph Curry previously worked with 9-year-old Riley Morrison to create female versions of his sneaker line

In 2019, when the WNBA struggled for relevancy, Steph Curry made one of his first moves to help promote the game of basketball to women worldwide.

Curry's latest sneaker release had just dropped. The Curry 6 was a purple-and-white sneaker that instantly became popular among basketball fans. However, most fans didn't know that 9-year-old fan Riley Morrison had helped design the sneaker format and the sock liners.

Morrison had first caught Curry's attention when she wrote to him regarding his Curry 5s and how the range wasn't sized for women.

"I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all-girls basketball camp," Morrison wrote. "I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5's too."

From then on, Curry's sneaker ranges were released in men's and women's sizes. Curry even met back up with Morrison to thank her for helping enlighten him on the original sizing issues with his sneakers.

Curry, 35, has two daughters and has held female-only basketball camps on numerous occasions. The Warriors superstar is one of the leading athletes to show consistent support for the WNBA and the game of women's basketball.

Small gestures such as ensuring there is female sizing on his sneaker range, make a big impact and allow the game of basketball to be more accessible for young female players hoping to be the next big star in the WNBA.