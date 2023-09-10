Basketball
Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and game preview - September 10, 2023 |WNBA

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Sep 10, 2023 14:27 GMT
The Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury face off in the WNBA regular season finale, in the second game of their two-game series.

The two teams collided on Friday, with the Aces dominating the Mercury and coming out just a step away from clinching the top spot in the standings (73-94).

On Sunday, Las Vegas (33-6) will look to sweep the two-game series with Phoenix and finish on top. If they win, they will be irreplacable at the summit regardless of what the second-placed New York Liberty (32-7) does in their game against the Washington Mystics.

The Aces have won seven of their last 10 games in the WNBA, while the Mercury have lost their last 10 games and will finish at the bottom of the standings, regardless of the result on Sunday.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury WNBA prediction

We can't see how the Las Vegas Aces will lose this one. The Phoenix Mercury have lost their last six games with an average of almost 20 points, while they lost by 21 to the Aces a couple of days ago. Las Vegas will most likely win the season series (3-0) and has won the last three vs Phoenix with an average of 22.1 points.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas is motivated to win to ensure the top spot in the WNBA standings and home-court advantage for as long as they go in the playoffs.

Even with Brittney Griner on the roster (17.4 ppg and 6.4 rpg), it is unlikely for Phoenix to upset the best offense in the WNBA (92.6 ppg) and close the season with a big win.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Phoenix Mercury roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Sophie Cunningham
G6-1 ft170 lbsAUGUST 16, 19964 yrsMISSOURI/USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith
G5-9 ft145 lbsAUGUST 2, 19909 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Liz Dixon
F6-5 ft195 lbsSEPTEMBER 29, 2000RLOUISVILLE/USA
Brittney Griner
C6-9 ft205 lbsOCTOBER 18, 19909 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Megan Gustafson
C6-3 ft195 lbsDECEMBER 13, 19964 yrsIOWA/USA
Moriah Jefferson
G5-6 ft130 lbsMARCH 8, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Michaela Onyenwere
F6-0 ft178 lbsAUGUST 10, 19992 yrsUCLA/USA
Shey Peddy
G5-7 ft145 lbsOCTOBER 28, 19884 yrsTEMPLE/USA
Kadi Sissoko
F6-2 ft165 lbsJANUARY 25, 1999RSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/USA
Sug Sutton
G5-8 ft140 lbsDECEMBER 17, 19981 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Diana Taurasi
G6-0 ft163 lbsJUNE 11, 198218 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Brianna Turner
F6-3 ft170 lbsJULY 5, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

The game between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, September 10. The matchup will tip off at 3pm ET and fans can watch it on FUBO and WNBA League Pass.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

The Las Vegas Aces will rely on the duo of A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum to take over and make the difference in the game.

Wilson has averages of 22.5 ppg and 9.5 rpg, with Plum adding 18.4 ppg and 2.4 ppg. The Aces have ruled Riquna Williams and Candace Parker out for this one due to suspension and ankle injury, respectively.

On the other hand, the Mercury have three players out in Sophie Cunningham, Shey Peddy and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Cunningham and Peddy are out with injuries, while Diggins-Smith will miss the game due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Christyn Williams and Diana Taurasi are dealing with knee and toe injuries, respectively, and are questionable for the game. So, Phoenix could be extremely short-handed in their regular-season finale.

Sunday's game will most likely see the Las Vegas Aces make history, as more than 15,000 people will be in attendance in the game, setting a franchise attendance record for the Aces. Las Vegas will also complete the regular season on top of the tickets list in the WNBA for the first time ever.

Edited by Diptanil
