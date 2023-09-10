Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and game preview - September 10, 2023 |WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury face off in the WNBA regular season finale, in the second game of their two-game series.
The two teams collided on Friday, with the Aces dominating the Mercury and coming out just a step away from clinching the top spot in the standings (73-94).
On Sunday, Las Vegas (33-6) will look to sweep the two-game series with Phoenix and finish on top. If they win, they will be irreplacable at the summit regardless of what the second-placed New York Liberty (32-7) does in their game against the Washington Mystics.
The Aces have won seven of their last 10 games in the WNBA, while the Mercury have lost their last 10 games and will finish at the bottom of the standings, regardless of the result on Sunday.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury WNBA prediction
We can't see how the Las Vegas Aces will lose this one. The Phoenix Mercury have lost their last six games with an average of almost 20 points, while they lost by 21 to the Aces a couple of days ago. Las Vegas will most likely win the season series (3-0) and has won the last three vs Phoenix with an average of 22.1 points.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas is motivated to win to ensure the top spot in the WNBA standings and home-court advantage for as long as they go in the playoffs.
Even with Brittney Griner on the roster (17.4 ppg and 6.4 rpg), it is unlikely for Phoenix to upset the best offense in the WNBA (92.6 ppg) and close the season with a big win.
Las Vegas Aces roster
Phoenix Mercury roster
Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch
The game between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, September 10. The matchup will tip off at 3pm ET and fans can watch it on FUBO and WNBA League Pass.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch
The Las Vegas Aces will rely on the duo of A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum to take over and make the difference in the game.
Wilson has averages of 22.5 ppg and 9.5 rpg, with Plum adding 18.4 ppg and 2.4 ppg. The Aces have ruled Riquna Williams and Candace Parker out for this one due to suspension and ankle injury, respectively.
On the other hand, the Mercury have three players out in Sophie Cunningham, Shey Peddy and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Cunningham and Peddy are out with injuries, while Diggins-Smith will miss the game due to personal reasons.
Meanwhile, Christyn Williams and Diana Taurasi are dealing with knee and toe injuries, respectively, and are questionable for the game. So, Phoenix could be extremely short-handed in their regular-season finale.
Sunday's game will most likely see the Las Vegas Aces make history, as more than 15,000 people will be in attendance in the game, setting a franchise attendance record for the Aces. Las Vegas will also complete the regular season on top of the tickets list in the WNBA for the first time ever.
Why Does The NBA Hate The Next Usain Bolt?! And Who Is He??!