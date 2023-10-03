Watch: Steph Curry stays sharp as he hilariously avoids falling for ‘updog joke’ during interview 

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is known for his sharpness on the court, but it translates off the court as well. The two-time MVP almost fell for one of the oldest jokes in the book, but managed to catch himself at the last minute.

Following his media day obligations, Steph Curry sat down with Whitley Sandretto of 95.7 The Game for an interview. Having had a long day, Sandretto thought she could get one over on the All-Star point guard. As they were getting ready to begin, she asked if the room smelled like "updog."

Curry paused for a second, but then realized what was going on. The two proceeded to get a good laugh out of the ordeal before beginning their interview. Some might have been put off by a host doing this, but Curry got a kick out of it and enjoyed the sense of humor.

Steph Curry responds to latest G.O.A.T point guard debate discourse

Over the summer, Steph Curry made the claim that he is the greatest point guard in NBA history. This sparked debate within many basketball circles as cases were made for an against his statement.

Overall, only one person is in the running with Curry to be the G.O.A.T point guard. That being LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Prior to Curry's remark, many believed that Magic was the best player at his position.

During his interview with Whitley Sandretto, Curry was asked about Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan discrediting his remark. He stated he has nothing but respect for the Hall of Fame guard and found a silver lining in these kinds of debates.

"Obviously there's so much respect and admiration for what Magic did in his career," Curry said. "His resume is second to none."

"If you're in that conversation then it's a job well done... I'm still trying to add to it and that's what I love about the conversation."

Throughout his 14 years in the league, Curry has cemented himself as one of the greatest guards in the sport's history. Similar to Magic, he is the face of dynasty and has won multiple championships. On top of that, Curry is going to go down as the greatest three-point shooter basketball has ever seen.

Based on his remarks, it's clear that Curry doesn't take debates like this too seriously. However, he'll continue to improve his case for being the best point guard in NBA history.