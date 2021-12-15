Watch: Steph Curry stops to take a picture with Julius Randle's son in a heartwarming gesture after the Warriors star's historic night

Steph Curry’s appeal among young fans is something really remarkable. The NBA has seen him jovially relate to some of the most excitable and passionate fans across the league. Even in different arenas on the road, it’s a familiar scene seeing the two-time MVP have fun with kids.

After Steph Curry’s record-breaking night, Kyden Randle, the son of New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, grabbed the opportunity to pose for a picture with the star guard. Despite Curry defeating his father’s team, the young Randle was giddily having his photo taken with him.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Steph stopped to take a pic with Julius Randle's son 👏 Steph stopped to take a pic with Julius Randle's son 👏 https://t.co/99DsgHuvRQ

Steph Curry giving Kyden Randle a fist bump was quite interesting. The four-year-old kid is his dad’s greatest fan and is obviously a huge New York Knicks supporter. He previously gained media attention after predicting that his father would drop 50 points against the Toronto Raptors. However, Julius Randle finished with 22 points, nine assists and the same number of rebounds in the Knicks’ loss to the Raptors.

Earlier this season, Steph Curry had a heartwarming rock-paper-scissors game with a young Detroit Pistons fan. The greatest shooter in the NBA sat out that game but found time to work out a sweat with a delirious fan. Curry, as competitive as he is, even managed to win the game over the unsuspecting youngster.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steph Curry is incredible on and off the court 💯

Steph Curry is incredible on and off the court 💯 https://t.co/TQH23ag8rn

Despite the loss, the young fan will forever remember that night for the chance to play a game with one of the greatest players in NBA history. It’s not clear if Steph Curry eventually gifted the boy with a pair of sneakers. The memory, though, will be something far more precious than a pair of sneakers will ever provide.

What’s next for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors?

After more than two years away, Klay Thompson could reunite with Steph Curry and Draymond Green in just a few days [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The world stood in anticipation when Steph Curry finally broke Ray Allen’s all-time record of three-point shots made. No less than the famously partisan Madison Square Garden crowd was on hand to witness the historic night. The bright lights of New York were just the perfect setting for one of the biggest nights of Curry’s career.

The imminent return of Klay Thompson has been put to the backburner with Steph Curry’s headline-grabbing quest of late. As December moves forward, the buzz will turn to the comeback of the other half of the Splash Brothers. After two-and-a-half years away from the NBA, Thompson could finally reunite with Curry on an NBA basketball court.

Grant Liffmann @GrantLiffmann Steph's pursuit of the 3 point record definitely has turned the attention away from the fact that Klay Thompson could be playing in less than a week Steph's pursuit of the 3 point record definitely has turned the attention away from the fact that Klay Thompson could be playing in less than a week

Also Read Article Continues below

As good as the Golden State Warriors have been, they will certainly become more fearsome once one of the best shooters in the NBA returns. Steph Curry will have even more room to operate with Klay Thompson around. Scary hours for their opposition are indeed coming this December.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh