Watch: Steph Curry in total disarray after Draymond's Green 4th ejection this year

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors season is on the line as they try to improve their record and qualify for the Play-In Tournament. They're currently on a road trip as they battle the Orlando Magic tonight. However, an interesting event happened during the first four minutes of the game, causing the Warriors star to be disappointed.

During the opening period, Magic's Paolo Banchero drove to the basket and drew a foul on Andrew Wiggins. The bucket counted, giving the All-Star forward a four-point play. However, Warriors forward Draymond Green wasn't happy with the call and had some questions for one of the officials.

The referee seemed irate and blew his whistle to issue a technical foul on Green. That's when some of his teammates on the court and the bench attempted to calm him down. But the defensive forward didn't stop talking to the officials, which caused him to earn his second technical foul.

When a player gets two technical fouls in a single game, that usually means an ejection, which is exactly what Green received. After he was ejected, Curry couldn't hide his disappointment and frustration with what happened to his All-Star teammate.

Watch the videos below to see the disarrayed former MVP.

The Warriors are tenth in the Western Conference with a 37-34 record. The only way they can qualify for the postseason at this point is if they secure a play-in spot. But the Houston Rockets are right behind their record and any mistake from Golden State could shuffle the standings.

Curry and the team need Green at this point in the season, as he's been valuable to their success. But getting his fourth ejection of the season at this time isn't what they expected to happen.

Steph Curry hasn't given up on their season

Although many have already counted out the Warriors, Steph Curry still believes they can turn things around before the playoffs start. Curry remains optimistic and is willing to do everything it takes to be in the postseason.

Last year, they entered the playoffs as the sixth seed. They won the seven-game first-round series against the Sacramento Kings. However, they lost to the LA Lakers, but many were excited to see them have similar success this season.

Unfortunately, that hasn't panned out well and they are struggling to secure a spot in the postseason.

Curry, however, still sees his team as being competitive but isn't ready to give up.

"We’re inching closer to the other end of the standings. Nobody’s gonna wave the white flag. If that means playing more minutes, I’ll be ready to do that," Curry said.

