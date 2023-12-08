WATCH: Stephen A. Smith tops Shaqtin list on ESPN-TNT crossover episode with viral first pitch video

Stephen A. Smith and his forgettable first pitch at the Yankees Stadium earlier this year topped the Shaqtin list when ESPN and TNT had their crossover episode on Thursday during the semifinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The best part of the show was during the 'Shaqtin' a Fool', when there were a few playful jabs exchanged between the analysts from both shows, and as for Smith, it was his woeful pitch that made its way into the segment.

To rub salt in his wounds, the final segment was 'Who He Play For', where Charles Barkley rolled out the laughs when he guessed that Garrett Temple plays for the now-defunct New Jersey Nets. One could tell that the ESPN analyst hated every bit of it.

In the end, Stephen A. Smith promised payback:

“All I’m gonna do is remind y’all this: I got a two hour weekday show, five days a week. I’m gonna get y’all. I’m gonna get y’all for this. I don’t know how yet, but I’ma get y’all.”

The crossover episode between the two networks just added to the excitement of the In-Season Tournament. With the finals between the LA Lakers and the Indiana Pacers set for Saturday, expect more engrossing content on the sidelines leading up to the marquee event.

Stephen A. Smith was at the receiving end for his first pitch at the Yankees game

Stephen A. Smith has built a solid relationship with some of the current and former players and celebrities over the years, but that didn't stop them from roasting the analyst after his pitch at the Yankees game.

After he was invited to throw the first pitch at a Yankees game, Stephen A. Smith pulled quite the boo-boo when he landed the ball to the catcher in one bounce, and embarrassment and a sheepish grin covered his face.

But there was no mercy from former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade and the rest of social media. The Hall of Famer took a hilarious dig, saying:

“This is hilarious SA. You failed all mankind.”

Wade's comment just turned out to be the start as renowned names in Steve Harvey, Snoop Dogg, and Shaquille O’Neal had their share of fun, as did Kendrick Perkins, Marcus Spears, and former NFL champ Shannon Sharpe.

The 'First Take' host's throwing arm surely needs work, but as far as his analysis of the sport goes, Stephen A. Smith is spot-on critical and pretty accurate with his thoughts.