Watch: Taahirah O'Neal shares wholesome 'bring your daughter to work' video with Shaquille O'Neal

Taahirah O'Neal now knows what it's like to be Shaquille O'Neal for a day. Her superstar father carved quite the legacy during his playing days and has made a successful career for himself as an NBA analyst and businessman long after hanging up his sneakers.

The 27-year-old recently shared a video of O'Neal giving her a tour of what he does daily. The video gives an in-depth look at what the former LA Lakers' job looks like.

The clip has O'Neal providing the voiceover and starts with the two of them heading to the TNT studio. There, the 4x NBA champion is part of the elite panel on Inside the NBA alongside Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Whenever he does get a break, he's seen flying drones or making fun of Barkley. And when it's game time, he gets into his analyst mode calling games and players live.

Here's the 'bring your daughter to workday by Shaq' video:

O'Neal welcomed Taahirah with his former girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh in 1996. She graduated magna cum laude from Oglethorpe University in 2019, and according to People, is a communications associate analyst for PepsiC, She also doubles up as a part-time social media assistant at her dad's entertainment organization Mine O Mine.

O'Neal has six children — Taahirah, Myles, Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah and Me'arah. Taahirah is Shaq's eldest child.

Taahirah O'Neal actively posts about her dad on social media

A quick look at her social media shows that Taahirah O'Neal regularly puts Shaquille O'Neal in the spotlight on social media.

She shared a video of her father and brother Shareef O'Neal engaged in an intense 3 am shooting contest.

Expand Tweet

Previously, she had taken to Instagram to share a sweet post wishing her mother on her 52nd birthday. Both mother and daughter wore black outfits. Taahirah captioned the post:

“happy birthday to my mommy … 52 looks damn good on you AY"

Shareef O’Neal responded with a string of heart emojis. There's no doubt that O'Neal is a proud father of all his children, and Taahirah O'Neal is one of them. Considering their camaraderie and shared happiness, fans will be keen to see more of the O'Neal's in the future.