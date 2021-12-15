Watch: "That's my dad! That's my dad!" - Chris Paul's son reacts emphatically to watching his father on TV during a game in a wholesome moment

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in the game of basketball. His son, Chris Paul Jr., is certainly proud of his father and appreciates his game, just like every other hooper.

The youngster was elated after CP3 hit a clutch mid-range bucket against the Portland Trail Blazers, with two players reaching out to block the shot.

But just like many of Chris Paul's moves, the mid-ranger was unstoppable. It went into the hoop and leveled the scores for the Phoenix Suns. Watching the shot go in, Chris Paul Jr. shouted in front of the television and said:

"That's my dad! that's my dad, that's not your dad, that's my dad!"

Chris Paul was fantastic on the night. He scored 24 points and had 14 assists to lead the Suns to an overtime win over the struggling Portland Trail Blazers. The 36-year-old shot at 52.6% efficiency from the field.

Playing without Devin Booker, the Suns looked a bit weak on the offensive end. But Chris Paul stepped up his game when it mattered the most. His stellar court vision and basketball IQ helped the Suns get to their 22nd win of the season.

Speaking about the win, the Point God said in his post-game press conference:

"This is big for us, After that loss last night in LA, being down a lot of guys, we’re a no-excuse team. We came in here and said, ‘We don’t want to lose two in a row.'”

Can Chris Paul lead the Phoenix Suns to another NBA Finals appearance?

The Phoenix Suns surprised many basketball fans last season by making a trip to the NBA Finals. Although the team had recruited the likes of Chris Paul and Jae Crowder, no one expected them to reach the Finals. The team took a 2-0 lead there but were outclassed by Giannis Antetokounmpo in the remainder of the series.

Chris Paul was a big part of their journey to the Finals last season. The veteran rallied the troops well and made things extremely easy for youngsters like Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges.

Coming into the 2021-22 season, many expected the Suns to falter, but they have once again outdone the expectations of people and look solid in the West.

The team currently holds a 22-5 record and sit in second place in the Western Conference. Chris Paul has been stellar yet again. The 36-year-old is averaging 14.6 PPG and 10.3 APG through the 27 games he has played.

The Golden State Warriors are the only team that has a better record than the Suns in the NBA. Moreover, with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman all set to return, the Warriors will have a great boost going forward.

However, the Suns have already proven what they are capable of. If the team continues to play in similar fashion and players like Devin Booker and Chris Paul keep delivering, the Suns can repeat their exploits from last season.

