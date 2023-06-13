Watch- The city of Denver erupts into celebration after the Nuggets clinch first-ever NBA title 

The Denver Nuggets fans erupted in wild celebrations after the franchise won its first-ever NBA championship on Monday. The Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the 2023 finals. Denver clinched the series win at home, defeating the Heat 94-89.

The Nuggets nation couldn't have asked for better timing with the closeout win coming at home. Fans were on the streets immediately in large numbers, bursting firecrackers as Nikola Jokic and Co. brought home the title. Here's a video of the crowd gathering in downtown Denver after Monday's game:

Denver7 Nuggets News @DenverChannel CHAMPIONSHIP CITY, BABY! 🗣 A crowd has gathered at 20th and Market in downtown Denver after the Denver Nuggets clinched their first-ever NBA title. CHAMPIONSHIP CITY, BABY! 🗣 A crowd has gathered at 20th and Market in downtown Denver after the Denver Nuggets clinched their first-ever NBA title. https://t.co/nMLGPyqieZ

Denver was clinical throughout the year. They started the offseason with the additions of Bruce Brown Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to bolster their chances of winning a chip with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. returning from long injury layoffs.

They finished as the top seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record. Denver maintained their stellar run in the postseason, beating the Timberwolves in five games, the Suns in six games, sweeping the Lakers and defeating the Heat in five games.

Denver was counted out too often, but they kept their composure and played like a true top seed all playoffs to claim their first NBA championship win. They are the 19th team to hoist the trophy in league history.

Nuggets fans can brace themselves for multiple parades in the coming years

The Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA championship doesn't seem like a one-off. They are well-equipped to contend for multiple titles in the coming years. Their superstars are in the prime of their careers, with Nikola Jokic, aged 28 and Jamal Murray, 26.

Meanwhile, the rest of the group featuring Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and others are aged between 24 to 30. Several players are tied to long-term deals, which will allow Denver to compete for a long time.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have just hit their peak as arguably the NBA's best duo. With the adequate supporting cast available around them right now, Denver could be forming a dynasty in front of our eyes.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII We could be witnessing the beginning of the Denver Nuggets Dynasty. The core of Jokic, Murray, Gordon and Porter Jr. are all under contract together for the next 2 years. We could be witnessing the beginning of the Denver Nuggets Dynasty. The core of Jokic, Murray, Gordon and Porter Jr. are all under contract together for the next 2 years.

They have had the continuity and natural process towards building a championship-winning team, and that's been a recipe for success for many franchises over the last few years, most recently, the Warriors.

